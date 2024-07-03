Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,178 in the last 365 days.

Transcriptomic responses in the nervous system and correlated behavioural changes of a cephalopod exposed to ocean acidification

Transcriptomic responses in the nervous system and correlated behavioural changes of a cephalopod exposed to ocean acidification

Published 3 July 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, chemistry, laboratory, molecular biology, mollusks, physiology

Background

The nervous system is central to coordinating behavioural responses to environmental change, likely including ocean acidification (OA). However, a clear understanding of neurobiological responses to OA is lacking, especially for marine invertebrates.

Results

We evaluated the transcriptomic response of the central nervous system (CNS) and eyes of the two-toned pygmy squid (Idiosepius pygmaeus) to OA conditions, using a de novo transcriptome assembly created with long read PacBio ISO-sequencing data. We then correlated patterns of gene expression with CO2 treatment levels and OA-affected behaviours in the same individuals. OA induced transcriptomic responses within the nervous system related to various different types of neurotransmission, neuroplasticity, immune function and oxidative stress. These molecular changes may contribute to OA-induced behavioural changes, as suggested by correlations among gene expression profiles, CO2 treatment and OA-affected behaviours.

Conclusions

This study provides the first molecular insights into the neurobiological effects of OA on a cephalopod and correlates molecular changes with whole animal behavioural responses, helping to bridge the gaps in our knowledge between environmental change and animal responses.

Tomas J. T., Huerlimann R., Schunter C., Watson S.-A. Munday P. L. & Ravasi T., 2024. Transcriptomic responses in the nervous system and correlated behavioural changes of a cephalopod exposed to ocean acidification. BMC Genomics 25: 635. doi:10.1186/s12864-024-10542-5. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Transcriptomic responses in the nervous system and correlated behavioural changes of a cephalopod exposed to ocean acidification

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more