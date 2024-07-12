Dangbei Announces Prime Day Deals: Up to $570 Off Smart Projectors
Dangbei slashes up to $570 off selected smart projectors from July 12 to 19.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, an innovator in smart entertainment, is thrilled to unveil its exclusive Prime Day deals, offering up to $570 its state-of-the-art projectors from July 12 to 19. This allows customers to snag the same deep discounts they'd expect on Prime Day itself, but ahead of the official event. Consumers can seize the opportunity to upgrade their entertainment with the all-new Dangbei DBOX02 4K laser projector, the Dangbei Atom Google TV mini projector, the Dangbei N2 and gimbal stand bundle, and more.
Dangbei DBOX02: World's First Google TV 4K Laser Projector with Licensed Netflix
Craving a cinematic experience at home, or a versatile room-to-room entertainment solution? The Dangbei DBOX02 redefines home entertainment compared to a traditional TV. As the world's first Google TV 4K laser projector with licensed Netflix, the DBOX02 boasts 2450 ISO lumens and cinema-grade 4K picture quality, delivering vibrant images even in well-lit rooms. With customizable screen sizes ranging from 60" to 200" and endless entertainment options, this all-in-one entertainment hub ensures an immersive experience for movie nights, gaming marathons, live sports, and more.
Key Benefits:
- 4K Laser Clarity: Shines even in well-lit rooms with 2450 ISO lumens and cinema-quality 4K
- True Home Theater: Clear picture up to 200” without any speckle, 3D ready, supports HDR10+ and HLG
- Entertainment at Fingertips: Access 10,000+ apps and 400,000+ movies and episodes, no TV stick required
- Seamless Streaming: Built-in and licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video
- Heart-Pounding Sound: Dual 12W speakers, enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS:X
- AI Image Setup: InstanPro technology automates setup with features like autofocus, real-time keystone correction, eye protection mode and more
- Smooth Motion: MEMC eliminates blurs for fast-moving sports and games
- Low Latency, High Speed: Exclusive game mode, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, and more
- Low Noise Operation: Less than 24dB, quieter than rustling leaves
- Lasting Entertainment: Enjoy 30,000 hours of lifespan, eliminating the need for frequent lamp replacements
Limited-Time Offer:
Customers can save $570/￡300 on Dangbei DBOX02, now available for $1329/￡1490. This offer includes a pair of free 3D glasses (worth $40/￡40 ) – first come, first served.
Explore the offer:
On Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D17LQ4PR
On US official website: https://bit.ly/3RsoHFL
On Amazon UK:https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N
Dangbei Atom: Thin and Light Laser Cinema
For those seeking a more portable big-screen viewing experience, the Dangbei Atom is the choice. As Dangbei’s thinnest and lightest projector, the Atom can be easily packed into a suitcase, just right for business trips or holidays. The AI-powered image setup allows for starting the entertainment immediately, making it a user-friendly mini powerhouse.
Key Benefits:
- Endless Entertainment: 10,000+ apps, 400,000+ movies and shows in one place
- Binge-Worthy Bliss: Built-in and licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video
- Laser Bright, Crystal Clear: 1200 ISO lumens, 1080p FHD laser projection
- Mini Cinema: Thinner than a book, Lighter than a laptop, big-screen adventures anywhere
- Colossal Screen: Transforming any wall into a cinematic display up to 180”, 3D capable
- Seamless Setup: Autofocus, real-time keystone correction and more ensure a flawlessly aligned picture every time
- Easy Control: Chromecast built-in for easy casting, voice control with Google Assistant
- Eco-Friendly: Over 50% less power consumption than lamps, mercury-free
Limited-Time Offer:
Customers can save $200/￡140 on Dangbei Atom, now available for $699/￡759. This offer includes a pair of 3D glasses (worth $40/￡40) – first come, first served.
Explore the offer:
On Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLP5WMXC
On US official website: https://bit.ly/3RsoHFL
On Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CL4G35WJ
Dangbei N2 and Stand Bundle: Ceiling Cinema for Netflix
Craving a cozy Netflix night in or a space-saving big-screen solution? The Dangbei N2 projector and gimbal stand bundle is the ideal choice. This budget-friendly bundle, priced under $400 during Prime Day, offers native 1080p clarity and built-in Netflix with a dedicated remote control shortcut. A tailored 210° gimbal stand allows for projecting from walls to ceilings, breaking the limits of installation.
Key Benefits:
- Official and Secure Streaming: Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video right out of the box
- Crystal-Clear Picture: Native 1080p resolution, 400 ISO lumens, four premium glass lenses
- Vivid Colors: 2000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 and HLG formats supported
- Versatile Projection: 210° stable stand transforms any wall or ceiling into a 120” home theater
- Cozier Cinema: Movie marathons when lying in bed, comfort assured
- Compact Design: For small spaces, bedrooms, and spontaneous movie nights
- Ease of Use: Simple and smooth Linux OS, smart adaptation including 3s autofocus and keystone
Limited-Time Offer:
Dangbei N2+Stand bundle is now available for $359 (save $140)
On Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D17J36S8
On US official website: https://bit.ly/3Ru03EW
Dangbei N2, now available for ￡309 (save ￡130)
On Amazon UK:https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G9ZDM8
Other Popular Projector Deals
Dangbei's Prime Day deals provide a unique opportunity to enhance entertainment setups with advanced projectors at competitive prices. The range of products on offer caters to various needs, ensuring every visitor can find the projector for their space and lifestyle.
Find other projectors deals on the US website :
Dangbei Neo mini home projector: $399 (save $100)
Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser home projector: $1151 (save $248)
Dangbei Mars 1080p laser projector: $799 (save $999)
In addition, new customers can benefit from an extra $50 off by subscribing to the Dangbei newsletter.
Explore the full range on the official website: https://bit.ly/3VA36N9
