EU invests €325 million to support Europe’s semiconductor innovation ecosystem

Today, the Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU) has announced the opening of calls to support semiconductor research and innovation initiatives in photonics, competence centres, and a cloud-based semiconductor design platform as part of the Chips for Europe initiative under the Chips Act. The total EU funding available for these calls is €325 million, which should be topped up by additional financing from participating states of the Chips JU.

This new round of calls will further support Europe’s semiconductor industry by establishing a pilot line for photonic integrated circuits (PICs). These semiconductors use light to process and transmit information at higher speeds while using less energy. This will be particularly important for the next generation of high-performance computers, high-speed communications and data centres.

The funding will also support the creation, roll-out and networking of ‘chips competence centres’ in participating states. These competence centres will provide access to technical expertise and experimentation in semiconductors, helping companies, SMEs in particular, to improve design capabilities and develop their skills. Finally, the upcoming calls will fund a project to create a cloud-based online design platform that will allow users, particularly academia, start-ups and SMEs, to design and develop their new chips, and to help bring their designs to market.

Industrial players and research organisations can apply for funding through the Funding and Tender Opportunities portal and the Chips JU website. The closing dates for proposals for the photonics pilot line, the competence centres, and the design platform are respectively on 17 September 2024, 2 October 2024, and 10 October 2024 – all at 17:00 CEST.

Applicants can apply for funding through the Funding and Tender Opportunities portal and the Chips JU website.

Detailed information about the calls and application process will be given via information sessions on 11-12 July 2024.