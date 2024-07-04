The Brookbush Institute Publishes a Cost Comparison of Top Corrective Exercise Certifications
Comparing the Corrective Exercise Certifications of Brookbush Institute, NASM, ACE, ISSA, PRI, Grey Institute, and Functional Movement Systems
At BrookbushInstitute.com, we aspire to earn a reputation for being 10X better than the competition based on accuracy, delivery, convenience, & price. There is no intent to "lie our way to the top."”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See the full article here: Cost Comparison: Top Corrective Exercise Certification Programs
— Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute
For more information on our corrective exercise certification, check out: Human Movement Specialist (HMS) Certification
Excerpt from Full Article:
In an effort to provide a transparent and comprehensive cost comparison of corrective exercise programs, information has been meticulously compiled, and prices have been compared with various respected programs. To ensure accuracy, the lowest available prices from each competitor's website have been published and the full article includes direct hyperlinks to the relevant pages. This allows anyone to verify the information for themselves.
We recognize the potential for perceived bias as the Brookbush Institute is comparing our prices against those of competitors. However, the goal is to offer an objective analysis that helps individuals make an informed decision. As a company, it is our aspiration to earn a reputation for being 10 times better than the competition based on accuracy, delivery, convenience, and price. There is no intent to "lie our way to the top." The mission is simple, "develop the education platform all of us wish existed."
CORRECTIVE EXERCISE CERTIFICATION PRICES:
- Brookbush Institute (BI) - Human Movement Specialist (HMS): $29.99/month (included in membership, no additional fees, cancel anytime)
- National Academy of Sports Medicine : Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES) $629 ($53/month, $25 down, 11 months) (Self-Study)
$779 ($67/month, $25 down, 11 months) (Premium Self-Study)
- American Council of Exercise (ACE): Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES) $399 eBook only, $499 eBook & Hardcopy
- International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA): $639.20 ($52.27/month, 12 months)
- Gray Institute (GI): (Certification in Applied Functional Science® (CAFS): $549 Online Course: $549 Live Event
- Functional Movement System (FMS): $599 (FMS Level 1), $599 (FMS Level 2), $1098 (Level 1 & 2 Bundle)
- Postural Restoration Institute (PRI): (Primary Courses), Myokinematic Restoration - $500 (Home Study), Postural Restoration - $500 (Home Study), Pelvic Restoration - $500 (Home Study)
For all of our articles including additional cost comparisons, check out our blog: Brookbush Institute Articles
Brent Brookbush
Brookbush Institute
+1 2012069665 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok