Acuity Trading Partners with FinTech360 to Enhance Broker Efficiency and Trading Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Trading has announced a strategic partnership with FinTech360, a B2B company specialising in services for fintech companies, primarily forex brokers. This partnership aims to enhance broker efficiency, streamline operations, and offer advanced trading insights through a fully integrative system.
FinTech360, known for leveraging technology to provide superior trading experiences, will now enhance its offerings with Acuity Trading’s professional market research and trade signals. This combination of AI technology and expert analysis delivers clear, actionable insights, empowering brokers and driving success in the financial market.
“Our partnership with Acuity Trading aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Aaron Bitter, CEO of FinTech360. “Integrating Acuity’s advanced analytical tools, like Signals and News, allows us to provide our clients with deeper insights and a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.”
FinTech360 offers a suite of products that integrate seamlessly, creating a unified ecosystem for brokers. Their platform includes advanced tools for customer lifecycle management, marketing, and compliance, tailored to the needs of regulated brokers. By simplifying complexities and providing continuous support, FinTech360 helps brokers at every stage, from startup to expansion, overcome challenges and achieve their goals.
“Both FinTech360 and Acuity Trading share a vision of delivering cutting-edge solutions to enhance client success,” said Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading. (https://tinyurl.com/5x8aat9n) “Our blend of AIdriven technology and expert human analysis provides clear, transparent, and actionable trade insights, making this partnership a natural fit.”
Acuity Trading’s products, including Signals (AnalysisIQ) (https://tinyurl.com/37vf2v4r) and News (Economic Calendar) (https://tinyurl.com/42rtzstk), are designed to integrate seamlessly across various platforms, offering unmatched trading insights. This partnership enables FinTech360 to expand its market reach, attract a broader client base, and cater to the diverse needs of brokers.
“Through this partnership, we can enhance our reputation and credibility among our clients,” added Bitter. “The integration of Acuity Trading’s advanced tools strengthens our technological capabilities and client relationships by providing the best possible tools and
insights for trading.”
The partnership between FinTech360 and Acuity Trading is driven by a shared commitment to innovation, enhanced trading tools, and striving to improve the chances of client success. This collaboration seeks to provide significant benefits for both companies
and their clients, positioning them strongly in the competitive financial technology landscape.
About FinTech360
FinTech360 is dedicated to revolutionizing the financial industry with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions tailored for regulated brokers. Its fully integrative system enhances broker efficiency through advanced customer lifecycle management, marketing, and compliance tools. FinTech360 offers a comprehensive suite of seamlessly integrated products designed to create a unified ecosystem for brokers, simplifying complexity and providing continuous support. Their mission is to empower brokers to thrive in an ever-evolving market, whether they are just starting or looking to optimize and
expand their operations. For more information, visit FinTech360.
About Acuity
Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.
