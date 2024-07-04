Liquid Biopsy Market Size Expected to Reach USD 20.41 Billion by 2033

The global liquid biopsy market size was USD 5.39 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 6.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 20.41 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research.

Ottawa, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid biopsy market size is predicted to grow from USD 5.39 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 20.41 billion by 2033 and is growing at a solid CAGR of 14.23% between 2024 and 2033. The North America liquid biopsy market size was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2023. The liquid biopsy market is driven by increasing chronic disorders and advanced technology.



The liquid biopsy market refers to the industry of the medical and diagnostic industry focused on the development, production, and use of liquid biopsy tests. A liquid biopsy is a blood test that looks for malignant tumors by detecting circulating tumor cells (CTC’s) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). These components give proof of a malignant tumor and genetic information about it, helping healthcare practitioners determine the best course of therapy.

Liquid biopsies vary from biopsy in that they look for signs of tumor rather than tumor tissue. A liquid biopsy is advised for individuals with metastatic cancer who are not responding to existing therapy. It can predict prognosis by detecting CTCs linked with certain tumors and determining if the patient is a good candidate for targeted therapy treatments. Research into its advantages is ongoing, and the FDA has authorized various applications for liquid biopsies.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (USD Million), By Product, 2020 to 2023



Product 2020 2021 2022 2023 Tests/Services 742.10 844.09 960.43 1,093.28 Kits & Consumables 1,911.36 2,187.14 2,503.58 2,867.07 Instruments 966.54 1,102.81 1,258.71 1,437.25

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (USD Million), By Indication, 2020 to 2023



Indication 2020 2021 2022 2023 Lung Cancer 1,165.64 1,329.83 1,517.68 1,732.82 Breast Cancer 962.92 1,101.85 1,261.28 1,444.39 Prostate Cancer 488.70 555.86 632.48 719.97 Colorectal Cancer 666.08 764.47 877.69 1,008.13 Others 336.66 382.03 433.60 492.29

Liquid Biopsy Market Key Insights

North America dominated the liquid biopsy market with the largest revenue share of 45.59% in 2023.

By technology, the NGS segment has held a major revenue share of 65.20% in 2023.

By technology, the PCR segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic during the forecast period.

By sample type, the blood sample-based tests segment contributed more than 67.59% in 2023

By biomarker, the cell-free DNA segment has captured 47.87% of revenue share in 2023.

By product, the kits & consumables has held the biggest revenue share of 53.12% in 2023.

By indication, the lung cancer has generated around 32.10% of revenue share in 2023.

By application, the screening segment has accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.27% in 2023.

Liquid Biopsy Market Leaders

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V

MDxHealth SA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Guardant Health

Biocept Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center have created a liquid biopsy that uses artificial intelligence to detect DNA fragment patterns linked with lung cancer. The study, published in Cancer Discovery, included 1,000 people with and without cancer, with the goal of increasing lung cancer screening and lowering mortality rates by identifying patients who were most at risk.

In May 2024, major research has created a liquid biopsy technique that may correctly detect early-stage pancreatic cancer. This test utilizes blood or body fluids to monitor or identify cancer since early-stage illness has no evident symptoms and no accurate tests to detect it, making it an important tool for early identification and therapy of pancreatic cancer.

Liquid Biopsy Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Liquid Biopsy Market Size in 2033 USD 20.41 Billion Liquid Biopsy Market Size in 2024 USD 6.17 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 14.23% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Technology, Usage, Types of Samples, Circulating Biomarker, Products, Indication Type, Clinical Application and Region Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Forecast

The U.S. liquid biopsy market size was estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth around USD 6.62 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 13.55% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. The North American market is predicted to expand due to greater knowledge of sophisticated diagnostic technologies and rising healthcare costs. Major market companies are prioritizing service launches and approvals during this critical era. Improved procedures and methods also help to enhance the industry. Manufacturers are introducing new services, and advancements in sophisticated healthcare practices are driving market growth. The market is predicted to expand over the forecast year.



Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has a rapidly expanding biotech industry, with numerous companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of liquid biopsy technologies. The presence of these companies accelerates market growth. The region has a growing aging population, which is more susceptible to cancer. The demand for diagnostic and monitoring tools like liquid biopsies increases as the population ages.

There are increasing collaborations and partnerships between local and international companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers. These collaborations facilitate the exchange of knowledge, technology transfer, and the development of innovative liquid biopsy solutions.



Liquid Biopsy Market Segments Outlook

Technology Outlook

The NGS segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. NGS is a game changer because of its low cost, high throughput, adaptability, speed, data resolution, accuracy and capacity to discover uncommon variations. Its quick turnround time, high data resolution, and accuracy make it a game changer for clinical applications. NGS’s deep sequencing capabilities allow researchers to find uncommon genetic variations, which are critical for understanding disease causes and giving accurate prognoses.





The PCR segment is expected to be the most opportunistic during the forecast period. Liquid biopsy is increasingly being used to detect and track cancer causing mutations, assess therapy response, and investigate resistance to targeted medicines. Digital PCR (dPCR) is a highly sensitive technique for liquid biopsy applications that allows for the precise measurement of single nucleotide polymorphisms with low abundance. It is also used to study uncommon mutations and their impact on disease development and resistance to treatment.

Sample Type Outlook

The blood sample-based segment tests segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. Blood tests are a dependable technique for monitoring health and fitness, allowing for early diagnosis of disorders such as cancer. They can also assist uncover metabolic disorders including diabetes and the liver's ability to break out pollutants.

Regular blood tests also check organ health, including the kidneys, which control blood pressure, pH, and mineral content. Hormone levels, including testosterone, progesterone, DHEA-S, and estradiol, can also be examined. Blood tests act as a health indicator, offering access to biomarkers to track changes over time.

Biomarkers Outlook

The cell free DNA segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) refers to DNA fragments discovered outside of cells that carry genetic information that might reveal a person’s health condition, prospective illness, and genetic variants. Its uses include early cancer detection, non-invasive prenatal testing, metabolic disorder insights, neurological condition biomarker, and illness research.

cfDNA is released into the extracellular environment by a variety of mechanisms, including cell death and other cellular activities. Its adaptability helps to gain a better understanding of complicated illness and their underlying genetic variables. It is also used to diagnose and treat disorders including Alzheimer's disease, brain tumor, and stroke.

Product Outlook

The kits & consumable segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. The rising need for kits is driving the growth of the market, as many patients do not have access to direct laboratories with liquid biopsy test infrastructure, resulting in unnecessary sample collecting distance.

Indication Outlook

The lung cancer segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide, with more than half dying withing a year of being diagnosed. Only 16% of cases are detected early, and advanced cancers have a 5% survival rate. Liquid biopsy, which may be obtained from serum or plasma, is used to identify genetic abnormalities in malignancies, guide therapy, and monitor response to specific treatments.

Various circulating cancer indicators, including cfDNA, are being investigated for liquid biopsy. It is now used as an auxiliary technique in lung cancer diagnosis but can become an essential component of lung cancer screening, early detection and treatment response monitoring.

Application Outlook

The screening segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. Screening tests are used to discover probable health issues or illnesses in people who do not have symptoms, with the goal of detecting disease early and making lifestyle adjustments to lessen or treat it effectively. These tests are not diagnostic, but they do indicate a subgroup of the population that requires further testing to determine the presence or absence of illness.

Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:

Driver: Wide range of advantages

Liquid biopsy is a less intrusive process than tissue biopsy, providing early diagnosis and risk assessment for metastatic recurrence or progression. It also enables classification and real-time monitoring of medicines, resulting in more effective therapeutic goals.

The liquid biopsy test has an advantage over tissue biopsy since it may be repeated and used as frequently as needed to assess the patient's development. Additionally, liquid biopsy is typically less expensive to do.

Restraint: Initial histological diagnosis

The downsides of liquid biopsy include the necessity for an initial histological diagnosis, restricted tumor characteristics, and the possibility of false negatives or positives. Assays for ctDNA do not give information on tumor burden, and low variant frequency may result in false negatives or positives.

Assays for ctDNA are more technically sensitive, but their genomic breadth is sometimes restricted, resulting in inconsistencies when done on the same patients. CtDNA tests may reduce inter- and intratumoral heterogeneity, but they may pose difficulties when a patient has several clonal processes. Laboratories must consider test use, hazards, and potential "over interpretation" in clinical settings.

Opportunity: Leveraging imaging and AI along with liquid biopsy for early detection

Cancer is a complicated illness that frequently presents with metastatic disease, resulting in restricted treatment options and a poor prognosis. Early identification is critical to better patients' outcomes and lower death rates.

Liquid biopsy, a minimally invasive procedure, may identify exosomes, circulating DNA, and proteins, offering a complete picture of tumor state. It can also detect genetic changes and disease-related indicators, allowing for more tailored treatment options. However, imaging and AI technologies can supplement liquid biopsy by providing higher spatial resolutions, improved contrast, and functional evaluations of malignancies. Combining these strategies can considerably enhance cancer diagnosis and care, allowing for early identification, comprehensive disease evaluation, and risk management.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

NGS

PCR

FISH

Other

By Usage

RUO

Clinical

By Types of Sample

Blood

Urine

Saliva

CerebroSpinal Fluid

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Cell-free DNA

Circulating Cell-Free RNA

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles

Others



By Products

Test/Services

Kits and Consumable

Instruments



By Indication Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Other cancers

Non-Oncology Disorders



By Clinical Application

Treatment Monitoring

Prognosis and Recurrence Monitoring

Treatment Selection

Diagnosis and Screening

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



