LIZA MILLET JOINS BENTO BIOLOGY PLATFORMS (“BENTO BIO”) AS COMPANY EMBARKS ON GLOBAL EXPANSION

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bento Biology, a technology company unlocking diversity in clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Liza Millet to its Board of Advisors. After advancing the company’s Biomedical Equity for NextGen Trials and Outcomes (BENTO) platform for contactless clinical trials and proving its power to enable new models of patient participation in therapeutic development for a wide range of diseases, BENTO is now entering the commercialization phase and initiating global expansion.

“I’m thrilled to join the Board of Bento Bio. I have witnessed the tremendous creativity and investment made to build clinically validated tools and digital products that the biopharma industry and patients urgently need,” said Millet. “Bento’s solutions are delivering on their promise to help make clinical trials more successful today, driving higher accrual and retention rates while helping build empowered patient communities for better tomorrows. The company is uniquely positioned to impact hundreds of drug development programs and thousands of patients across the biopharma value chain. I look forward to working with the team to take the company to the next level as we scale its growth and impact.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are honored to have Liza Millet join our Board," said Dr. Kelly McVearry, Chairman and Founding CEO of Bento Bio. “Liza has a distinguished track record driving returns for shareholders as an investor and advisor to both early stage ventures and publicly traded companies. She has had a significant impact as a leader, cofounding Silicon Couloir to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jackson, WY, launching ventures and products with global reach. It is our great privilege to have a changemaker like Liza support Bento’s growth strategy.”

About Liza Millet, MBA

Millet's career began as an investment advisor and hedge fund analyst in Boston and New York City, where she specialized in investing in small and micro-cap publicly traded companies. In 2008, she relocated to Jackson Hole and co-founded the first angel investment group in the state of Wyoming. Additionally, she co-founded Silicon Couloir, a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the local entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Tetons. Her dedication to entrepreneurial value creation has earned her recognition as a leader in the Wyoming community. She is currently a Portfolio Manager with Income Focus Portfolio Management, LLC and a Venture Scout for the Alumni Ventures Group Female Founders Fund. Liza obtained her BA from Dartmouth College and her MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Millet's appointment underscores BENTO's commitment to drive growth and innovation in the life sciences industry. To listen to a Wharton School interview with Liza, click on the following link: https://pennmomentum.libsyn.com/liza-millet-wg99-from-wall-st-to-wyoming

“Liza joins us at an exciting time,” said Bento Bio board member Morrie Ruffin, Managing Partner of Adjuvant Partners, Cofounder of the Alliance of Regenerative Medicine (ARM), and board member of Global Genes. “Bento has just received the Patient Empowerment Platform of the year, as well as the prestigious Fed100 technology award for advancing health equity. We are laying the foundation for Bento’s forward path in becoming the undisputed leader in the industry transformation to decentralized, inclusive clinical trials,” continued Ruffin.

About Bento Biology Platforms Inc. (BENTO)

Transforming Trial Participation with Self-Service Biosampling & Game Economies

Bento Bio is on a mission to transform clinical trial participation into an immersive user experience to ensure that clinical trials are truly accessible to diverse individuals worldwide, from the comfort of their home. Bento Bio is pioneering contactless clinical trials with at-home biosampling technologies for the new era of inclusive medicine, starting with self-service participation in decentralized clinical trial (DCT) and frictionless patient-reported outcomes monitoring. Powered by game economies and play-to-learn (P2L) protocols, Bento Bio’s participant inclusion platform radically reduces Sponsor cost & builds trust with distrustful and medically underrepresented communities. Bento Bio was co-founded by Hypatia Project, a software engineering firm in Washington, DC, and Lupus Research Alliance, a nonprofit translational science organization in New York, NY. Today, BENTO is based in Reston, VA and La Jolla, CA, with manufacturing facilities in Round Rock, TX. To learn more about Bento Bio, visit www.bentobio.com

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is the largest nongovernmental, nonprofit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment while advancing toward a cure by funding the most innovative lupus research; fostering diverse scientific talent; stimulating collaborations; and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and, ultimately, a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance’s Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs. To learn more about LRA, visit: https://www.lupusresearch.org/who-we-are/about-lupus-research-alliance/.

About Hypatia Project

HYPATIA is trusted by governments, national labs, and the defense industrial base to provide software engineering and AI infrastructure for public benefit missions around the world. The company is a prime contractor, GSA Schedule holder, and SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business, distinguished for leading digital transformation programs and building AI software factories and blockchain solutions. In 2024, Hypatia was awarded a Federal 100, the most prestigious award in Federal IT. Since 2017, Hypatia has been a Data Innovation Partner to the United States Department of Commerce, a joint venture program to solve government-wide data challenges. Hypatia works across the technology stack, from the data center to the edge, and is a channel partner to 40+ OEMs, from Dell Technologies to NVIDIA. Hypatia is based in Reston, VA, the heart of the Washington technology corridor, with a digital design lab in Fredericksburg, VA. To learn more about Hypatia, visit: https://www.hypatiaproject.com/ and https://www.hypatia-vets.com/.

