JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

RE: Dividends

DUBLIN, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 July 2024, record date as of the 12 July 2024 & payment date is the 07 August 2024:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.502100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.225800 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.296400 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.392800 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.253100 JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.127300 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.558800 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.257400 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.196500 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.004100 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.140200 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 1.003800 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.188600 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.137400 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.356400 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.290700 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.076200 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.173600 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 2.508000 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.140900 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 3.519100 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 1.505700 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 1.821500 JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000LHP8TA1 0.091200 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.