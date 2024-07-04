Modular Substation Market is expected to reach above USD 33.86 billion by 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

North America accounts for 37% of the market for Modular Substation worldwide. The modular substation market in North America is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for power infrastructure development

The modular substation market is expected to grow at 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 33.86 billion by 2030 from USD 15.98 billion in 2023.

The Modular Substation Market has experienced swift and substantial growth recently, with projections indicating that this expansion will continue from 2024 to 2030. The positive trajectory in market dynamics, combined with anticipated ongoing growth, suggests robust growth rates throughout the forecast period. In essence, the market is poised for significant development. Over the past few years, the Modular Substation Market has seen rapid and considerable growth, and the forecasts for sustained expansion between 2024 and 2030 reflect a consistent upward trend, indicating strong growth rates in the future.

Substations are pivotal in the power industry, enabling the transfer of electricity from generation sources to customer loads. Electrical utilities rely on them for system protection, switching capabilities, and, most critically, voltage transformations. To address growing demand and aging infrastructure, utility companies are either increasing substation capacity or replacing them entirely. Modernizing the transmission process is essential for optimization.

A modular substation is a compact, pre-assembled unit where electrical equipment is grouped on a platform or trailer. This design offers several advantages, including reduced space requirements, enhanced safety, and greater design flexibility. The ongoing expansion of transmission capacity and investment in grid infrastructure are expected to bolster the market for modular substations.

Key Players - The Modular Substation market key Simens AG, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Powell Industries Inc, Aktif Group, Crompton Greaves Limited, AZZ Inc, Elgin Power Solutions, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Toshiba Corporation, WEG SA.

May 2023 - GE Gas Power announced on a past date the completion of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE)’s temporary reserve power plant located at GE’s Manufacturing Center in Birr, approximately 30 km west of Zurich.

April 2023 – GE Power Conversion was chosen by Keppel Shipyard for the design, supply, and delivery of two electrical modules for Petrobras’ Floating Production Storage Offloading vessels (FPSO), coded P-80 and P-83, which were used for offshore energy production.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2024 Forecasted year 2024-2030 Historical period 2020-2023 Unit Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Segmentation By Type, By Voltage, By Application, By Region By Type Distribution Transformer Power Transformer Specialty Transformer Instrument Transformer By Voltage Converter Switches Transformers Hardware By Application Smart Grid Traction Locomotive Electric Vehicle Charging By Region North America Asia Pacific Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Hybrid power substations form the main trend in the global modular substation market. These substations include multiple features, including the distribution of the power, its storage, and many other functions. Also, the grid flexibility is enhanced.

Sustainability is fostered by marketers, which encourages them to find alternatives to traditional energy generation, distribution, and storage systems. Hence, this surges the demand for modular substations.

Digital transformation drives the subject market as integrating digital technology into power stations to transform them into smart grids is trending. Furthermore, predictive analysis is another key trend driving the subject market.

North America accounts for 37% of the market for Modular Substation worldwide. The modular substation market in North America is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for power infrastructure development.

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

