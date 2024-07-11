Upgaming Strengthens the Strategic Partnership with Alea, Enhancing Game aggregator software

Upgaming partners with Alea to integrate over 10,000 games, enhancing its platform for 250+ operators and elevating the gaming experience

Upgaming, a leading provider of innovative iGaming solutions, is thrilled to announce the improvement of strategic partnership with Alea, a top-tier gaming content aggregator. This collaboration marks a significant step in Upgaming's mission to continuously enhance its platform and service offerings, broadening the variety and quality of games available to its extensive network of over 250 operators.Through this partnership, Upgaming will integrate Alea's impressive library of more than 10,000 games, including a diverse range of video games, table games, and live dealer options. This integration will significantly enrich the gaming experience available through Upgaming's platform, providing operators and their end-users access to one of the most comprehensive and engaging content portfolios in the market."Alea has consistently demonstrated its commitment to high-quality, innovative gaming content. Incorporating their extensive game library into our Enterprise iGaming platform represents a major enhancement that will benefit our operators and their players," said George Davlianidze, The Head of Business Development at Upgaming. "This partnership is not just about expanding our game offerings; it's about elevating the entire gaming experience, making it more engaging and satisfying for players, which is essential in today's competitive market."The integration process is designed to be seamless, with new games being automatically added to operator platforms without requiring any additional effort from operators themselves. This ease of access to new content ensures that operators can quickly and easily enhance their offerings, maintaining their competitive edge and player satisfaction.For Alea, this partnership represents an opportunity to extend its reach globally, introducing its content to new markets through Upgaming's robust network. Partnering with Upgaming allows them to tap into a wide network of gaming operators and reach a larger audience than ever before.Both Upgaming and Alea are committed to leveraging this partnership to explore further opportunities within the iGaming industry. As the industry continues to evolve, strategic collaborations like this are vital for staying ahead of market trends and meeting the increasingly sophisticated demands of players.About Upgaming:Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.