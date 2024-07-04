SHEIN Transforms Festival Fashion at VELD and îLESONIQ

SHEIN partners with music festivals to offer style transformations and TikTok-worthy experiences

TORONTO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, announced its plans to captivate music festival-goers across Canada this summer through a vibrant, bubble-infused pop-up activation at VELD and îLESONIQ music festivals. Embracing the effervescent spirit of festival season, SHEIN is set to unveil a spectacular showcase of its edgy and trendy fashion, transforming attendees into the ultimate festival-style icons. To add to the excitement, SHEIN is offering multiple giveaways, including the chance to win a grand prize of free tickets to the music festivals and travel funds, allowing lucky participants to immerse themselves fully in the festival experience.



From Thursday, July 11, until Monday, July 22, fans can partake in SHEIN’s TikTok contest campaign using the dedicated "Bubble POP" filter to transform their looks and showcase their festival-ready outfits virtually. Participants who post their TikTok videos using the #popoutwithSHEIN hashtag and tagging the brand's TikTok account @sheinca_ will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize*. This entails two VIP tickets to the VELD or îLESONIQ music festival, depending on the winner's preference, and a $2,000 CAD cash prize for travel. In addition to the TikTok giveaway, SHEIN will offer chances to win îLESONIQ general admission tickets and SHEIN gift cards across their Instagram and TikTok channels**.

Kicking off at VELD from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4, and continuing at the îLESONIQ music festival from Saturday, August 10 to Sunday, August 11, SHEIN will immerse festival-goers in an unforgettable experience with its pop-up activation. The brand’s vast array of trendy styles offers the perfect platform to help those looking to elevate their festival fashion and curate their dream looks. At the heart of the activation is the "Transformation Station," where attendees can schedule appointments for a complete festival-ready makeover. This includes styling them in the latest SHEIN apparel and accessories, as well as providing professional hair and makeup services. Fans are encouraged to follow SHEIN’s Instagram @shein_ca for updates on appointment availability closer to the festival dates.

A variety of complementary experiences will also be offered at the SHEIN booth to those without appointments. The SHEGLAM Bar invites guests to touch up their makeup, the nail bar allows them to customize their nails with free nail art, and decorative face stickers are available for that extra touch of flair. In between these experiences, festival-goers can participate in exciting giveaways and interactive activities celebrating the spirit of music festival fashion. From start to finish, SHEIN's pop-up promises to be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to make the most of their festival style.

At SHEIN's bubble-themed pop-up, festival-goers can capture their most memorable moments and create unique social media content. The vibrant, visually striking environment features a 360-degree photo booth surrounded by bubble blasters, bubble machines, and other playful props that bring the theme to life.

Music festivals are the ultimate celebration of self-expression, and SHEIN is thrilled to be a part of this electric atmosphere. SHEIN's activation booth at VELD and îLESONIQ will provide festival-goers with a seamless one-stop-shop for all their style needs, empowering them to create unforgettable festival looks that capture the essence of these iconic events.

*Participants must be at the age of 18 or older to enter the TikTok contest by SHEIN in Quebec

**Subject to the official contest rules

About VELD Music Festival

Established in 2013, VELD Music Festival has become one of the premier music events in North America, attracting music enthusiasts from around the globe. With a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, VELD showcases a lineup of world-class artists, cutting-edge technology, and a vibrant community of passionate festival-goers. Learn more at VELD Music Festival .

About îLESONIQ

Created in 2014, îLESONIQ settled into the heart of Montreal, at Parc Jean-Drapeau. For two days, the island is transformed into an urban oasis which springs forth and transports fans into a playful and colourful universe, offering them a unique festival experience. îLESONIQ is produced by evenko.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

Pop-Up Microsite | LINK

Instagram | @shein_ca

TikTok | @sheinca_

#popoutwithSHEIN

