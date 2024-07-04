Submit Release
Burgum issues statement commemorating our nation’s Independence Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement today, July 4, in observance of the 248th anniversary of America’s independence.

 

“Today we celebrate the birth of our great nation. A nation built on freedom and the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Burgum said. “As we celebrate this Fourth of July, let us also pay tribute to the 56 brave souls who risked everything 248 years ago by signing the Declaration of Independence. May we also honor the service and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform, both past and present, who safeguard the freedoms we celebrate today and every day. For their service, First Lady Kathryn and I join citizens celebrating across our great state and nation in expressing our deepest gratitude, and we wish everyone a joyous and safe Independence Day.”

