Statement on Independence Day

“In 1776, four New Yorkers joined the Second Continental Congress to declare America's independence and change the course of history. They rejected governance by a monarch with absolute power and instead crafted a democracy that aims to protect all of our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. More than two centuries later the responsibility to protect this democracy now rests on our shoulders. As we gather with family and friends to celebrate America's independence, we cannot take this democracy for granted. Let us recommit ourselves on this Independence Day to fight for those American ideals and for a more perfect union.”