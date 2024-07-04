Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,552 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Independence Day

“In 1776, four New Yorkers joined the Second Continental Congress to declare America's independence and change the course of history. They rejected governance by a monarch with absolute power and instead crafted a democracy that aims to protect all of our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. More than two centuries later the responsibility to protect this democracy now rests on our shoulders. As we gather with family and friends to celebrate America's independence, we cannot take this democracy for granted. Let us recommit ourselves on this Independence Day to fight for those American ideals and for a more perfect union.”

You just read:

Statement on Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more