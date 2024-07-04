Greenridge Exploration Announces KorrAI Technology Program at its Nut Lake Uranium Project

KorrAI Technologies Inc.'s (“KorrAI”) technology will aim to enhance Greenridge’s exploration program by identifying high-priority targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridge Exploration Inc. (“Greenridge” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3), is pleased to announce its KorrAI Technology Program (the “Program”) at the Nut Lake Project (the “Nut Lake Project” or the “Project”) located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut.



Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We look forward to integrating KorrAI’s innovative hyper-spectral imaging technology into our exploration program. KorrAI’s imaging data will directly inform our 2024 exploration program by pinpointing high-priority outcrops and other areas of interest. This approach will reduce costs and enhance the program’s efficiency as we move forward.”

The Company will leverage KorrAI’s advanced earth observation technology in identifying mineralized outcrops across the Project. KorrAI will execute its Program in the coming weeks to aid the Company’s 2024 summer exploration activities. KorrAI’s proprietary technologies and processes fuse a variety of datasets and integrate known mineralized analogues and other internal company data to identify high-priority areas of interest. The technology will aim to allow the Company to be more efficient in potentially discovering mineralized outcrops by leveraging revolutionary systems across the entire Project.

The Company will utilize KorrAI’s exploration data management solution for its Nut Lake Project and will be provided with geospatial data products derived using proprietary algorithms including:

Outcrop mapping using artificial intelligence to detect and digitize outcrop features;

Radon Stress Analysis which will provide the Company with potential uranium targets under till cover;

Iron oxide signatures over mapped outcrops;

Integration of existing geological and field sampling data for the establishment of a baseline AL/ML prospectivity model; and

Definition of exploration targets for field sampling and model validation.



About KorrAi Technologies

KorrAI is an industry pioneer in providing remote monitoring solutions aimed at reducing operational risk. By leveraging satellite and geological data alongside advanced AI technologies, KorrAI detects and analyzes features and changes in Earth systems. Their system employs a robust and quantitative approach, effectively mitigating risks associated with exploration projects.

