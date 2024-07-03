AUSTRALIA, July 3 - On 3 July 2024, the Senate referred an inquiry into Australia's sanctions regime to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Reference Committee for inquiry and report by 11 February 2025.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.