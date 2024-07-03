Submit Release
Australia’s sanctions regime

AUSTRALIA, July 3 - On 3 July 2024, the Senate referred an inquiry into Australia's sanctions regime to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Reference Committee for inquiry and report by 11 February 2025.

Further detail about the scope of the inquiry is provided in the terms of reference.

