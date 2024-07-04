Setting up Côte d'Ivoire’s cocoa sector for climate resilience

Cocoa producers in Côte d'Ivoire have faced increasing climate challenges, as cocoa crops are highly sensitive to weather changes. With support from FAO and the Green Climate Fund, they have adopted agroforestry practices, making the crops more resilient and boosting yields. ©FAO/Amanda Bradley

04/07/2024

Over the past two years, the cocoa trees in Monique N'Guessan Amlan’s plantation in eastern Côte d'Ivoire have been steadily perking up. That marks a change from before, when several were drying out and dying altogether under the relentless onslaught of the tropical sun, making it hard for the 64-year-old widow to support her four children, who are still studying.

“I've noticed that the cocoa trees are developing well, and the yield from my plantation has increased considerably,” Monique says. Her yield has gone up from between 120-150 kilograms per hectare to more than 250 kilograms per hectare. Moreover, it’s not only the quantity of cocoa that’s improved but also the quality and the environmental sustainability, which is good news because, as she says, “International buyers are attaching increasing importance to the sustainability of farming practices.”

She began to see this change after she signed up to a project implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF). Together with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, the project teaches cocoa farmers agroforestry practices in place of the traditional, full-sun cocoa cultivation that often involves tree felling. The project known as PROMIRE, or Promoting Deforestation-Free Cocoa Production to Reduce Emissions, aims to build climate resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa value chain.

Under the project, Monique received several fruit trees and other species to plant alongside the cocoa trees, offering them more shade. She was also provided with an equipment kit to help with better pruning, drainage and harvesting.

Cocoa crops are highly sensitive to weather changes, such as rising temperatures and less predictable rainfall patterns that result from climate change. The country’s main cocoa producing regions have already been affected by heavy rainfall and flooding, and fears of a declining cocoa supply have sent prices soaring to record highs, increasing by 136 percent between July 2022 and February 2024, with cocoa stock futures topping USD 10 000 for the first time.