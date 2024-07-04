Worlds First cGNP cleanroom compatible Fully Automatic Tube Filling Sealing Machine
Non-pneumatic cGMP clean room fully automatic tube filling sealing & coding machine is specialized equipment for pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic industry.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Punneli Technologies have developed an advanced technology true fully automatic tube filling, sealing and coding machine with cGMP standards. Non-pneumatic cGMP clean room fully automatic tube filling sealing & coding machine is specialized equipment for pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic industry to adheres strict cleanliness and manufacturing standards. The newly developed tube filling machines run on Servo Drivers and Motors to ensure ultra-low maintenance in tube filling machine. New standards and regulations for the cGMP standards are met with the state of art fully automatic tube filling machine PN-X-01.
The high risk associated with the air contamination in clean room due to air leak from a pneumatic system was overlooked by many companies due to the non-availability of tube filling machines without a dependency on Pneumatic system. A fully automatic tube filling machine PN-X-01 is Non-Pneumatic machine which does not rely on compressed air systems for precise operations. PN-X-01 is beneficial in clean room environments with its CGMP standard in manufacturing. The sleek design minimizes the risk of contamination from oil, water, and particulates that can be introduced by pneumatic systems.
All the contact parts of the tube filling machines and visible parts are all Stainless Steel 316 to adheres to the strict industry standards. PN-X-01 automatic cream filling machine comes with 50% less mechanical parts compared to all other tube filling machines available in industry. This reduces the wear and tear and lubrication requirements in the tube filling machine. PN-X-01 is termed as the First True Fully Automatic Tube Filling Machine as there are NO CHANGE PARTS to adapt to different tube sizes, NO MANUAL ADJUSTMENT setting the tube filling quantity, NO MANUAL HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT for setting the tube. A fully automatic tube filling machine which has unique features non comparable with other tube filling machines in industry.
Versatile Tube Handling: Capable of accommodating a wide range of tube diameters (12mm to 50mm) without requiring mechanical adjustments or the replacement of machine parts.
Quick Changeover: Filling quantity can be adjusted without the requirement to adjust the mechanical parts manually. Filling quantity can be set from the touch screen and the machine will auto adjust to fill the precise filling quantity. Minimal downtime between different tube sizes, enhancing production efficiency.
Automated Filling Adjustment: PN-X-01 has a unique 2 cylinder filling system for filling adjustments to be set with the touch screen. Option to pre-select a previous saved filling quantity or also by entering the viscosity of the paste is possible with the advanced technology used in the machine.
Tube Diameter Setting: PN-X-01 has a unique dial adjustment system to set the tube diameter in each holders. This can be easily set before the filling process.
Tube Height Setting: PN-X-01 has servo motor based automatic height adjustment system providing a easy change over to a new filling quality with minimal down time requirement to increase production.
Unique Filling Head for 2 Color Paste Filling:
Our fully automatic paste filling, sealing and coding machine PN-X-01 has a unique filling system with 2 piston technology which can be used to handle the filling two different pastes simultaneously, ensuring precision, efficiency, and consistency. The dual filling unique system in our fully automatic paste filling sealing and coding machine is ideal for products that require a combination of two colors or types of paste, such as certain cosmetic products, food items, or pharmaceuticals. Each Piston in our paste filling machine can be adjusted to set independent filling quantity for each color through the HMI. Here’s a detailed overview of the key features, benefits, and applications of PN-X-01 a fully automatic paste filling.
We are moving towards a new era of Pharmaceutical Machines with advanced technology.
