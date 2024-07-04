Brooklyn TV Guys Celebrates 14 Years of Excellence in TV Installation and Home Theater Services
The company offers a 10-year limited warranty on all labor and parts associated with their installation services.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn TV Guys, a leading provider of professional TV mounting and home theater installation services, is proud to announce its 14th anniversary serving the Brooklyn community and beyond. Since its inception as a small family business, Brooklyn TV Guys has expanded its operations to cover all boroughs of New York and the Tri-State Area, becoming a trusted name in residential and commercial TV installation.
Specializing in a wide range of services including TV mounting, home theater setup, sound bar installation, and more, Brooklyn TV Guys is known for its commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. The company offers a 10-year limited warranty on all labor and parts associated with their installation services, ensuring peace of mind for every customer.
"We are thrilled to celebrate 14 years of providing top-notch installation services to our valued customers," said Andrey, founder of Brooklyn TV Guys. "From mounting TVs in prewar buildings to handling complex installations in modern condos and skyscrapers, our team is dedicated to delivering secure, professional results without compromise."
Brooklyn TV Guys is equipped with the latest tools and expertise to handle various installation challenges, including installations in NYCHA residential buildings known for their unique wall structures. Customer testimonials highlight the company's reliability, efficiency, and attention to detail:
- Elizabeth H. "Amazing, fast, responsive on text regarding quote and scheduling, absolutely on time and effective- even looked at the tv and wall with me to figure out the aesthetically best place to place the TV. Mounted TV into brick wall with no fuss and very tidy re: cleanup. SUPER conscientious and fast, simply could not recommend more highly."
- Laura R. "These guys did a great job mounting our Samsung Frame TV and hiding the cables behind the wall. Super courteous, arrived on time (and on a Sunday at that) and went above and beyond doing a neat, quick job! As an added bonus, they were less expensive that other quotes I got. I really recommend Andrey and his crew! Thanks so much!"
- Allan L. "Audrey of Brooklyn TV Guys was incredibly professional, timely, and the finished set up is incredible. I cannot recommend him enough, I will definitely be using him to hang any TVs in the future. A+"
With a strong online presence on platforms like Yelp, and their official website, Brooklyn TV Guys continues to expand its reach while maintaining its commitment to exceptional service.
For more information about Brooklyn TV Guys and their services, please visit brooklyntvguysny.com or contact them directly at 917-348-5572 or via email at brooklyntvguysny@gmail.com.
About Brooklyn TV Guys:
Brooklyn TV Guys has been serving the New York City area for over 14 years, specializing in professional TV installation, home theater setup, and sound bar installation services. They are dedicated to providing high-quality, secure installations with a focus on customer satisfaction and service excellence.
Brooklyn TV Guys
Brooklyn TV Guys
+1 917-348-5572
brooklyntvguysny@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other