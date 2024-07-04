Submit Release
Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), July 4, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		  

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		  

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€) 		 

Consideration excluding fees
(€)

 
01/07/2024 EXM 7,500 382.1511 2,866,133.25
02/07/2024 EXM 7,500 379.2466 2,844,349.50
03/07/2024 EXM 7,000 390.1145 2,730,801.50
Total - 22,000 383.6947 8,441,284.25

Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till July 3, 2024, the total invested consideration has been Euro 8,441,284.25 for No. 22,000 common shares purchased on the EXM.

As of July 3, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,187,666 common shares equal to 5.52% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
           
Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until July 3, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,363,562 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 931,185,356.96.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

