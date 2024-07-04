Foldable Smartphone Market to Reach $174 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 26% CAGR As Revealed In New Report

Foldable Smartphone Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foldable smartphone market was valued at $17.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $174 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26% from 2022 to 2031.

The fold segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to large-screen tablet combined with the portability of a smartphone, growth in demand for advanced consumer electronics combined with high adoption in entertainment and gaming industries”.

Foldable smartphones are featured on flexible screen technology that can be twisted and folded like paper. In addition, a flexible screen is an emerging technology and it is expected to modernize semiconductors and electronics shortly. This is due to the high demand for foldable screens from smartphone manufacturers and rapid innovations in OLED and AMOLED technologies. These are the various foldable screens developed by companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG, Visinox, and Huawei with different specifications on pixel density, thickness, and material used.

Furthermore, an increase in demand for advanced consumer electronics and a growing number of internet users is boosting the growth of the foldable smartphone market. In addition, the rising demand for Phablet positively impacts the growth of the foldable smartphone market. However, the high cost of advanced technology and manufacturing complexity of foldable displays is hampering the foldable smartphone industry growth. On the contrary, expanding the product portfolio of smartphone vendors is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the foldable smartphone market forecast.

Region-wise, the foldable smartphone market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and the emergence of new business models. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of leading players such as Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, and Xiaomi.

The key players profiled in the foldable smartphone market analysis are ASUSTeK Computer Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, LG Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung, TCL Technology, Vivo Mobile Pvt Ltd, Xiaomi Corporation, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the foldable smartphone industry.

