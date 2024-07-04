PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH LEORON
LEORON is now the official learning and development partner of PFL MENA
This partnership is about more than just supporting a sport; it’s about inspiring individuals to 'Fight for their Future’ by embracing new skills and opportunities.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced a multi-year agreement with LEORON as the official learning and development partner of PFL MENA.
— LEORON CEO Arben Jusufi
LEORON, a leading corporate training and EdTech company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, offers comprehensive learning and development solutions across various functions through instructor-led sessions, in-company training, and custom eLearning, equipping over 30,000 professionals with up-to-date skills and helping clients boost competitiveness. With this partnership LEORON aims to bridge the gap between the intense discipline of the PFL MENA fighters and the equally important pursuit of knowledge and career advancement.
LEORON will also use its training expertise to create well-rounded athletes within the PFL MENA community. They'll provide custom programs, from leadership training to specialized skill development, to fit the unique needs of PFL fighters. Together, the PFL and LEORON aim to build a future where athletes win in life beyond competition.
"This partnership with LEORON is a game-changer,” said Jerome Mazet, PFL MENA General Manager. “Fighters train hard physically, but the mental aspect and life outside of the PFL SmartCage can often be neglected. Access to LEORON expertise in leadership and personalized training programs will set them up for success outside of sport.”
"We’re excited to join forces with PFL MENA," said LEORON CEO Arben Jusufi. "This partnership is about more than just supporting a sport; it’s about inspiring individuals to 'Fight for their Future’ by embracing new skills and opportunities. We want to empower people to train their minds and nurture their careers with the same intensity as the athletes in MMA."
PFL MENA is a four-event season featuring the region’s top fighters and a groundbreaking initiative with SURJ Sports Investments ("SURJ"). The season’s second event is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on July 12th.
PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.
About LEORON
LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1200+ programs annually, while 30,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region. We support our valued clients with a wide range of services, including Training Needs Analysis, Competency Development and Assessment, and custom-built e-Learning solutions that cater to specific industries and knowledge areas. Explore our extensive training offering at leoron.com.
ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE
Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.
ABOUT SURJ SPORTS INVESTMENT
SURJ Sports Investment is a MENA-based sports investment powerhouse, accelerating global sports through game-changing investments and innovation. It made its inaugural investment in PFL in 2023, helping bring one of the fastest growing players in combat sports to the region. The investment has seen the launch of a brand-new regional league, the PFL MENA League – forging new pathways to the top for regional talent. Its mandate and long-term vision is to advance the global sports ecosystem through impactful investments, creating opportunities for fans and athletes alike.
