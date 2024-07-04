Single Use Bioprocessing Market: $17.7B to $34.9B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Single Use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Equipment (Bioreactors, Mixers, Filtration, Chromatography), Consumables (Filters, Bags, Assemblies, Sensors)), Application, Workflow, Molecule Type (mAbs, Vaccines, CGT, Peptides) - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $17.7 billion in 2024 to $34.9 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 14.5%. This growth is driven by increased adoption among CDMOs & CMOs, enhanced productivity, reduced cross-contamination risks, lower capital investment needs, and improved environmental sustainability. Key market segments include equipment (e.g., bioreactors, mixers) and consumables (e.g., filters, bags). Major applications span biologics like mAbs, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies. However, challenges such as issues with leachables and extractables and regulatory compliance persist. North America leads the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Key players include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The market's dynamics involve improved productivity, reduced contamination risks, and untapped potential in emerging economies, despite the lack of standardization in single-use designs.

Merck KGaA: Expanding Global Footprint and Product Range

Merck KGaA is a leading player in the single-use bioprocessing market, focusing on strengthening its global presence by offering a comprehensive range of products for end users. With its extensive geographic reach, broad product portfolio, and ongoing expansion in both developed and developing regions, Merck KGaA is poised for significant growth during the forecast period.

Danaher Corporation: Strategic Acquisitions and Growth

Danaher Corporation has emerged as a prominent player in the single-use bioprocessing market following its acquisition of Pall Corporation. With a robust portfolio that includes single-use bioreactors, filtration systems, and consumables, Danaher leverages growth strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, and expansions to reinforce its global market position. Notable acquisitions and partnerships in recent years include Austar LifeSciences (China), Servier Laboratories (France), New Jersey Innovation Institute (US), General Electric-Life Sciences (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany).

Sartorius AG: Innovation and Strategic Expansion

Sartorius AG ranks among the top players in the single-use bioprocessing market, offering a wide range of products tailored to the needs of CROs, CDMOs, and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Significant investment in R&D has enabled the launch of innovative products like the Sartolab RF|BT Vacuum Filtration Units. Additionally, the company has pursued strategic expansions to meet the rising demand for its products.

Consumables Segment Dominates Single-Use Bioprocessing Market

The single-use bioprocessing market is divided into equipment and consumables, with the consumables segment holding the largest share and expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This dominance is due to the frequent purchase, high usage, regular replacement, and broad application of consumables.

Filtration Segment Leads Single-Use Bioprocessing Applications

The single-use bioprocessing market includes applications such as cell culture, filtration, purification, mixing, storage & transfer, among others. The filtration segment holds the largest market share, driven by the extensive use of filtration equipment in the pharmaceutical industry, the increasing filtration needs in biopharmaceuticals, and the higher demand for filters over other consumables.

Technological Advancements Fuel Upstream Bioprocessing Growth

In the single-use bioprocessing market, the upstream segment is expanding due to technological advancements and strategic industry collaborations. For example, Culture Biosciences and Cytiva's June 2023 partnership introduced innovative bioprocess solutions, enhancing upstream processing through digitization and virtual experiment monitoring, boosting demand for advanced bioprocessing solutions.

Monoclonal Antibodies Dominate Molecule Type Segment

The market for single-use bioprocessing is categorized by molecule type into mAbs, vaccines, therapeutic proteins & peptides, and cell & gene therapies. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) hold the largest share, attributed to a growing pharmaceutical R&D pipeline, rising cancer incidence, and increased demand for cancer therapies.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Lead Market Growth

In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were the largest end-users in the single-use bioprocessing market. This is due to their high adoption of single-use bioprocessing equipment and consumables, stringent regulatory requirements, increased R&D activities, and rising production of biologics and biosimilars in developed regions.

North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Shows Highest Growth Potential

The single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, rising demand for biosimilars, and significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging countries.

