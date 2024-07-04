Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: first quarter of 2024

4 July 2024

Households' financial investment increased at unchanged annual rate of 2.0% in first quarter of 2024

Non-financial corporations' financing grew at broadly unchanged annual rate of 0.7%

Non-financial corporations' gross operating surplus decreased at annual rate of -3.0%, after increasing (2.4%) in previous quarter

Chart 1 Household financing and financial and non-financial investment (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Chart 2 NFC gross-operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (annual growth rates) Source: ECB and Eurostat.

Households

Household gross disposable income increased in the first quarter of 2024 at an annual rate of 5.8%, after 5.6% in the previous quarter. The compensation of employees grew at a broadly unchanged rate of 5.9%, and gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed increased at a lower rate of 5.0% (after 5.3%). Household consumption expenditure grew at a lower rate of 3.5% (after 4.1%).

The household gross saving rate increased to 14.1% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 13.7% in the previous quarter.

The annual growth rate of household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) decreased to -2.6% in the first quarter of 2024, from 1.2% in the previous quarter. Loans to households, the main component of household financing, increased at an unchanged rate of 0.7%.

Household financial investment grew at an unchanged rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024. Among its components, currency and deposits increased at a higher rate of 1.8% (after 0.8%), while debt securities grew at a lower rate (40.4% after 56.6%). Investment in shares and other equity decreased at an unchanged rate (-0.2%). Life insurance decreased at a broadly unchanged rate (-0.3%), while pension schemes increased at a broadly unchanged rate of 2.5%.

Household net worth increased at a rate of 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024, after 2.0% in the previous quarter. Net financial assets grew due to valuation gains in addition to investments, while non-financial assets decreased due to valuation losses exceeding investments. Housing wealth, the main component of non-financial assets, declined (-0.9%) slower than in the previous quarter (-1.4%). The household debt-to-income ratio decreased to 85.9% in the first quarter of 2024 from 90.9% in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs increased at a lower annual rate of 1.7% in the first quarter of 2024 after 5.4% in the previous quarter. Gross operating surplus decreased (-3.0% after 2.4%), while net property income - defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable - increased (3.2%, after -15.2%). As a result gross entrepreneurial income (broadly equivalent to cash flow) decreased (-2.5%, after 0.1%).[1]

The annual growth rate of NFCs’ gross non-financial investment decreased to -4.8%, from 3.3% in the previous quarter.[2] NFCs’ financial investment grew at an annual rate of 1.8%, after 1.6%. Among its components, investment in shares and other equity grew at a higher rate of 1.4% (after 0.8%) while loans granted by NFCs grew at an unchanged rate of 4.0%.

Financing of NFCs increased at a broadly unchanged rate of 0.7%, compared with the previous quarter. Loan financing also grew at a broadly unchanged rate (0.9%), while financing via debt securities (2.0%, after 1.7%), shares and other equity (0.3%, after 0.1%) and trade credits (1.2%, after 0.8%) all grew at higher rates.

NFCs’ debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 67.5% in the first quarter of 2024, from 70.9% in the same quarter of the previous year; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 127.4% from 132.5%.

