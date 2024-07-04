Downstream Processing Market Size Will Hit US$ 92.0 Bn with a CAGR of 13.5% | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming rise in demand for single-use systems, lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs and increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals are projected to drive the downstream processing market during the forecast period.

The Downstream Processing Market Size at $21.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $92.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and increase in R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global downstream processing market. On the other hand, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers restrain the growth to some extent. However, emerging markets such as China and India offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key Takeaways:

chromatography columns and resins segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by the end of 2030.

The purification segment exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period.

The global downstream processing market is analyzed across technology, product, system, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the purification segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

By Technology:

Purification

Separation

Clarification/Concentration

By Product:

Chromatography Columns and Resins

Filters

Membrane Adsorbers

Other Products

By System:

Single Use System

Re Usable System

By Application:

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Insulin Production

Immunoglobulin Production

Erythropoietin Production

Other Applications

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

Repligen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf AG

3M Company

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

