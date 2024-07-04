Upgaming Announces Partnership with PatePlay

Upgaming is excited to announce a new partnership with PatePlay. Enhancing Upgaming's acclaimed casino aggregation software, and games portfolio

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading iGaming software provider Upgaming is excited to announce a new partnership with PatePlay. This collaboration will bring PatePlay's collection of 65 games to Upgaming's acclaimed casino aggregation software , enhancing our extensive gaming portfolio.PatePlay, known for its engaging and straightforward games, will now reach a much wider audience through Upgaming's platform. With over 250 active operators worldwide, Upgaming offers PatePlay significant visibility and market reach. This partnership allows PatePlay to extend their games to new markets and players globally, ensuring their content is enjoyed by a broader audience than ever before.For Upgaming, adding PatePlay's games enriches our casino content library. We are committed to providing diverse, high-quality gaming content, and this new addition is a testament to that commitment.With PatePlay's 65 games now available, Upgaming’s partners will have access to a wider array of gaming options. This addition complements our extensive collection of over 12,000 games, all accessible through our Casino Aggregation software and Enterprise platform . This means operators can seamlessly incorporate PatePlay’s and other 180 providers’ games into their offerings.This partnership underscores Upgaming's ongoing dedication to excellence and innovation in the iGaming industry. We continually seek collaborations with top-tier game developers to ensure our operators and their players have access to the most diverse gaming content available.By integrating PatePlay’s games, we are not only expanding our content library but also reinforcing our position as a leading provider in the industry. Our platform’s robust infrastructure and comprehensive suite of tools will support the smooth integration of PatePlay’s games, ensuring a seamless experience for all our partners.Upgaming remains dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships that bring mutual benefits to all parties involved. We are excited about the opportunities this new partnership with PatePlay brings and look forward to seeing its positive impact on our operators and their players.Stay tuned for more updates about our new partnerships as we continue to grow and innovate in the dynamic world of iGaming.About UpgamingUpgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.