Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,554 in the last 365 days.

ESMA reappoints three members to its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has reappointed three current members to its Management Board. The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on 3 July 2024.

The members who have been reappointed are:

  • Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin); 
  • Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) and
  • Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA)

Their respective second terms will commence on 1 October 2024 and end on 31 March 2027.

The Management Board, chaired by Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board consists of:

  • Verena Ross, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA);
  • Vojtech Belling, Česká národní banka (CNB);
  • Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin);
  • Armi Taipale, Finanssivalvonta (FIN-FSA);
  • Vasiliki Lazarakou, Ελληνική Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς (HCMC);
  • Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV);
  • Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA)
  • Natasha Cazenave, European Securities and Markets Authority (non-voting); and
  • A European Commission representative (non-voting)

 

Further information:

Solveig Kleiveland

Communications Team Leader
press@esma.europa.eu

You just read:

ESMA reappoints three members to its Management Board

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more