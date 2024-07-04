ESMA reappoints three members to its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has reappointed three current members to its Management Board . The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on 3 July 2024.

The members who have been reappointed are:

Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin);

Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) and

Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA)

Their respective second terms will commence on 1 October 2024 and end on 31 March 2027.

The Management Board, chaired by Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board consists of:

Verena Ross, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA);

Vojtech Belling, Česká národní banka (CNB);

Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin);

Armi Taipale, Finanssivalvonta (FIN-FSA);

Vasiliki Lazarakou, Ελληνική Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς (HCMC);

Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV);

Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA)

Natasha Cazenave, European Securities and Markets Authority (non-voting); and

A European Commission representative (non-voting)

