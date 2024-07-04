Small Drones Market : Trends, Drivers, and Forecast - 2030 | 3DR, AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics

small drones market

The global small drones market is experiencing growth due to the increase in demand for enhanced surveillance, and improved operational efficiency.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report offers an in-depth assessment of the major players in the global 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. They have taken various strategies, including the launch of new products, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements, to gain their foothold in the market and remain dominant in various regions. The report serves to emphasize the competitive dynamics of the market, as well as the performance of the business, the top segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of market participants.

Small drones market was valued at $7.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $24.29 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.16%.

The global small drones market is experiencing growth due to the increase in demand for enhanced surveillance, and improved operational efficiency. On the other hand, strict drone regulations limit the market growth. Moreover, the developments in drone technologies bring remunerative new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

3DR

AeroVironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

BAE Systems Plc.

DJI Technology

Husban

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Parrot SA

SkyDio

Teledyne FLIR LLC.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary wing segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for rotary wing drones across numerous industry applications worldwide.

Depending on application, the small drones market size is fragmented into commercial, defense, and recreational. The recreational segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for recreational small drones, which are used by thousands of customers throughout the world.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global small drones market revenue, and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2030. This is due to a significant increase in research and development, technological advancement by leading players, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the production of dependable, accurate, and efficient small unmanned aerial vehicles. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. The usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and leisure activities is on the rise in specific nations, including China, India, and Japan.

By application, the recreational segment held the major market share in 2020, contributed to nearly half of the global small drones market revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for recreational services like videography, photography, and delivery. On the other hand, the commercial segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast timeframe. This is due to the increase in the number of deployments to enhance the performance of various commercial applications.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By size, the nano drones segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the fixed wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

