Niu Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2024 Sales Volume Update

BEIJING, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its sales volume results for the second quarter 2024.



2Q 2024 2Q 2023 1H 2024 1H 2023 China Market 207,552 178,567 317,667 260,085 International Markets 48,610 33,429 67,634 46,318 Total 256,162 211,996 385,301 306,403



In the second quarter of 2024, NIU sold 256,162 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. The number of units sold in China market and international markets was 207,552 and 48,610, respectively.

In China, the NXT and N-play models maintained their first-quarter momentum as top sellers, and total new product sales accounted for over 50% of total domestic sales. During the "618 Shopping Festival," the NXT ranked first in the "Top New Electric Bicycles" chart on Tmall.com. Additionally, we debuted two models designed specifically for female riders this quarter: the Ms model, featuring a classic and minimalist aesthetic in refreshing summer hues, and the O series, combining elegant design with unique ergonomics. Models for female riders contributed over 10% of our domestic sales. The strong performance of these new products validates our strategy, initiated at the beginning of the year, to enhance our classic series and broaden our appeal to a more diverse demographic range.

In international markets, our micro-mobility sales grew over 50% year over year. Our micro-mobility products, including the K-air, K-youth, K1, K2, K3, and e-bikes effectively rounding out our product portfolio. These products are available across the US and EU through leading retailers such as Best Buy, MediaMarkt, and Boulanger, among others. We believe this strategic move is poised to further enhance our global presence in various markets.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

