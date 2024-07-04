LAW NEWS RELEASE – How to Report Illegal Fireworks

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

July 3, 2024

Department of Law Enforcement Announces a New App to Report Illegal Fireworks on Independence Day

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) is advising the public on three ways, including a new smart phone app, to report illegal fireworks to the Illegal Fireworks Task Force. All reports to the DLE will remain anonymous unless the reporting person wishes to provide their identity or contact information.

The first way to report illegal fireworks is to call the DLE’s anonymous tip line at 808-517-2182. Callers should leave a detailed message including the address or location involved, the types of illegal fireworks being used, and the descriptions and names of the people who are using the illegal fireworks.

The second way to report illegal fireworks is to leave a tip on the DLE website, law.hawaii.gov. Those who want to leave a tip using the website should fill out the information fields with as much detailed information as possible.

The third way to report illegal fireworks is to load the DLE’s new SaferWatch app on any smartphone by going to the website GetSaferWatch.com. Once the app is loaded, tipsters can provide information, including any videos or photographs of the illegal fireworks being used and the people using them.

DLE staff will be collecting the information provided by the public and the task force will investigate any leads gained after the information is analyzed.

