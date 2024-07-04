Kidney Dialysis Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $112.5 Billion by 2028

Kidney Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Kidney Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kidney dialysis market, which facilitates the essential functions of the kidneys for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $79.66 billion in 2023 to $85.09 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in chronic kidney disease cases, advancements in dialysis technology, and expanded healthcare access and coverage.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Drives Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasing globally, prompting greater demand for kidney dialysis treatments. CKD is characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time, necessitating dialysis to remove waste products and maintain fluid balance. In the UK alone, over 7.19 million people were affected by CKD in 2023, with projections indicating further increases by 2033.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the kidney dialysis market include Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc., Baxter International Inc., and DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc. These companies focus on innovation, with developments such as wearable and portable dialysis devices and regenerative medicine approaches shaping market dynamics.

In a notable partnership, AWAK Technologies Pte Ltd. collaborated with Singapore General Hospital Pte Ltd. to develop the Automated Wearable Artificial Kidney Peritoneal Dialysis (AWAK PD) device. This partnership aims to enhance patient care by enabling home-based dialysis solutions.

Key Market Segments

• Type: Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis

• Product And Service: Equipment, Consumables, Dialysis Drugs, Services

• End-User: Home Care, Dialysis Centers And Hospitals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Europe Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the kidney dialysis market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of dialysis technologies. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising CKD awareness.

Kidney Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kidney Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kidney dialysis market size, kidney dialysis market drivers and trends, kidney dialysis market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The kidney dialysis market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

