Wi-Fi Chipset Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $29.41 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi chipset market, which was valued at $22.12 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $23.57 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. It will grow to $29.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth trajectory is driven by the proliferation of wireless devices, advancements in tech standards, and the increasing adoption of wireless networking in smart home and IoT applications.

Rising Demand for 5G Connectivity Boosts Market Growth

The rising demand for 5G connectivity is a significant driver propelling the Wi-Fi chipset market forward. As 5G deployment expands, Wi-Fi chipsets complement these networks by providing seamless indoor connectivity, offloading data traffic, and meeting the escalating requirements for high-speed, low-latency connectivity across diverse environments.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the Wi-Fi chipset market include Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on innovation, such as developing dual-band Wi-Fi chips, to cater to larger customer bases and drive revenue growth.

For instance, Nordic Semiconductor ASA launched the nRF7002, an ultra-low-power, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion chip, in August 2022. This chip enhances wireless performance and offers innovative WiFi-based location capabilities, supporting IoT applications and demonstrating Nordic Semiconductor's commitment to technological advancements.

Market Segments

The Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented based on:

•Product: Smartphones, Tablet, Personal Communication Services (PCS), Access Points, Other Products

•Band: Single-Band, Dual-Band, Tri-Band

•MIMO Configuration: SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO

•Technology Standard: Wi-Fi-802.11a, Wi-Fi-802.11b, Wi-Fi-802.11g, Wi-Fi-802.11n

•Application: Residential, Enterprise, Education, Government And Public Utilities, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America held the largest share of the Wi-Fi chipset market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Wi-Fi Chipset Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wi-Fi Chipset Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wi-fi chipset market size, wi-fi chipset market drivers and trends, wi-fi chipset market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The wi-fi chipset market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

