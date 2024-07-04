The Renovated Lincoln Hotel Renovated 1911 Miners Cottages in Historic Helper

The Helper Project fosters historic preservation, economic development, cultural connections & scholoarships for the citizens of historic Helper, Utah

The Helper Artist's Movement...(is) the most significant art movement in Utah in the twenty-first century” — Vern Swanson, PhD

HELPER, UTAH, USA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Helper Project announced the GIVING EXHIBITION: Artists of Historic Helper and Utah, will be held from 2-7PM on Saturday, 5 October, 2024 in Historic Helper, Utah.

The exhibition will be held at Steven Lee Adams Fine Arts Gallery, 115 S Main St, Helper, UT 84526. To RSVP email Michelle Sulley @ michelle@thehelperproject.net. Music will be provided by Code Blue Revival and an up and coming Helper group, Dosey Don't.

The GIVING EXHIBITION will include the paintings and artwork of dozens of nationally and internationally renowned Helper and Utah based artists. In addition to sales of paintings at the event in Helper, online sales will start on 23 September and go through 11 October.

Leading Helper and Utah artists participating in the exhibition with their original paintings include:

Steven Lee Adams, Brad Aldridge, Joseph Alleman, Brandt Berntson, Richard Boyer, Allan Brockbank, Wendy Chidester, David Dornan, Anna Evans, Gian Ferrari, CJ Hales, Glen Hawkins, David Johnsen, Anne Kaferle, Kate Kilpatrick, Shanna Kunz, Peter Mantas, Lori McNee, Tim Morse, Tim Padilla, John Poon, Bonnie Poselli, Nick Reece, Ron Richmond, Heather Rison, Ron Richmond, Liz Robbins, Bryce Samuelson, Gary Ernest Smith, Stephen Stauffer, Ben Steele, Melanie Steele, Bryan Mark Taylor, Karen Templeton, Kimball Warren, Scott Yelonek.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of paintings will be donated to The Helper Project and will be used for historic renovation, economic rejuvenation, cultural and art projects/events and scholarships for students in Helper and Carbon County.

ABOUT THE HELPER PROJECT:

Helper, Utah was once a thriving coal mining community filled with 157 shops, restaurants, and bars owned by one of 16 nationalities represented in the town. It was named for the “helper” engines that made it possible for the trains to climb the steep grade through Price Canyon to Soldier Summit at 7,747’. However, with the downturn in coal production, hard times and accompanying problems creeped into Helper and Carbon County.

In recent years, Helper has evolved into a flourishing art, commercial and recreational community. Long time citizens, dozens of artists and newcomers dedicated to Helper have ensured the history of the town is preserved – it’s evident when you walk down Main Street. The Helper Project works to support the historic, economic and cultural needs of the citizens and has funded numerous projects since 2017.

The mission of The Helper Project is simple: To foster revitalization and historic preservation, encourage economic development, promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah and provide financial support for educational opportunities to the youth of this vibrant community.

History of the Helper Artists Movement