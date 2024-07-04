Belt Sorters global market in 2024 to reach $4.88 billion by 2028 at the rate of 9.6%

Belt Sorters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The belt sorters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.03 billion in 2023 to $3.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of e-commerce and online retailing, the benefits of cross-belt sorting machines, increasing focus on reducing labor costs and improving productivity, expansion of the manufacturing industry in emerging economies, and government initiatives to promote industrial automation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The belt sorters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for automation, growing focus on waste reduction, rising focus on energy efficiency, growing focus on product safety and quality.

Growth driver of the belt sorters market

The growth of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the belt sorters market going forward. E-commerce relies heavily on efficient and automated systems to handle the high volume of orders and packages that need to be sorted and dispatched quickly. Belt sorters are used in e-commerce to enable efficient and automated sorting of diverse products, reducing manual labor and ensuring swift order fulfillment to meet the increasing demands of online shoppers.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the belt sorters market include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, Wayz Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co. Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, OMH SCIENCE Group Co Ltd., Material Handling Systems Inc., Interroll Holding AG, SDI.systems, Bastian Solutions Inc., Zhejiang Damon Technology Co. Ltd., Fives Intralogistics Corp., Muratec Murata Machinery Ltd., Innovative Logistics Services Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Materials Handling Group (TMHG), Kuecker Logistics Group.

Major companies operating in the belt sorters market are focusing on product launches such as cross-belt sorters to increase their profitability in the market. Cross-belt sorters are a type of sorter used in logistics and distribution centers to efficiently sort parcels, apparel, and small items that are difficult to handle, such as fragile or high-friction products.

Segments:

1) By Type: Linear Cross Belt Sorting, Ring Cross Belt Sorting

2) By Sorting Capacity: Low Capacity, Medium Capacity, High Capacity

3) By Application: Mail and Post Industry, E-commerce Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Apparel Industry, Healthcare and Medical Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the belt sorters market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of belt sorters.

Belt Sorters Market Definition

Belt sorters, or belt conveyor sorters, are automated material handling systems designed to sort items or packages based on predetermined criteria. These systems use a conveyor belt as a means of transporting items through the sorting process.

The main types of belt sorters are linear cross-belt sorting and ring cross-belt sorting. The term linear cross belt sorting refers to a specific type of conveyor-based sortation system used in logistics and distribution centers. The capacity of sorting is low, medium capacity, and high capacity, and is used in the mail and post industry, e-commerce industry, food and beverage industry, apparel industry, healthcare and medical industry, and others.

Belt Sorters Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Belt Sorters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on belt sorters market size, belt sorters market drivers and trends, belt sorters market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The belt sorters market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

