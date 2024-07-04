Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Veterinary CRO And CDMO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, driven by increasing regulatory compliance needs, globalization of the animal health market, and heightened drug development for livestock. According to the latest report, the market size is projected to grow from $6.44 billion in 2023 to $7.03 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

The historic growth of the veterinary CRO and CDMO market can be attributed to several key factors including regulatory compliance needs, the globalization of the animal health market, increased drug development for livestock, and rising outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $9.87 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, a focus on preventive healthcare, epidemiological surveillance, emergency preparedness, and the increasing complexity of veterinary therapeutics.

Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Labcorp Drug Development India Private Limited, Zoetis Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, and Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. are actively driving market growth through innovation in service offerings. Companies are leveraging advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to enhance service capabilities and expand their global footprint. For instance, Zoetis Inc. launched AI-based blood smear testing on its Vetscan Imagyst

platform in 2022, revolutionizing in-clinic diagnostics for veterinary healthcare teams.

Veterinary CRO And CDMO Market Segmentation

The veterinary CRO and CDMO market is segmented based on service type, animal type, and application:

Service Type:

• Discovery

• Development

• Manufacturing

• Packaging and Labeling

• Market Approval and Post-marketing

Animal Type:

• Companion Animals

• Livestock Animals

Application:

• Medicines

• Medical Devices

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologics

• Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the veterinary CRO and CDMO market in 2023, driven by substantial investments in animal healthcare and advanced research capabilities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of animal health.

