Budget Days 2025 - “Investing in Strategic Infrastructure, Strengthening the Economy, and Improving Citizens' Well-being”

Thu. 04 of July of 2024, 09:28h
The Budget Days Meeting for the preparation of the 2025 General State Budget (GSB) will take place on the 5th of July 2024, at the Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão Auditorium, in the Ministry of Finance, in Dili. 445046978_122120473244284240_9144632019138730864_n

The 2025 Budget Days have the theme “Investing in Strategic Infrastructure, Strengthening the Economy, and Improving Citizens' Well-being” and aim to define the Government's priorities and the fiscal ceiling for the year 2025.

The event will start at 8:30 am and will feature an opening speech by the Prime Minister, Xanana Gusmão. In the second session, macroeconomic issues, budget strategy, and performance in the financial sector will be analysed. Still in the morning, proposals for priorities, mandatory expenses, and scenarios for the 2025 fiscal ceiling will be presented. In the afternoon, the participants will discuss the topics presented and define the priorities and the fiscal ceiling for the 2025 GSB.

Based on the defined priorities, the ministerial departments will prepare their sectoral budget proposals to be reviewed by the Budget Review Committee, between the 12th and 27th of August 2024.

 

