PHILIPPINES, July 4 - Press Release

July 4, 2024 Tulfo calls on TRB to fix faulty RFID system Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo expressed concern following complaints about the longstanding problem of faulty RFID system, which is causing traffic jams in several expressways. Currently, many RFID tags were not being read by the scanners due to reader malfunction or poor tag placement. In effect, the barriers in tollway entry points do not lift up and lead to car congestion. To address these issues, Tulfo called Atty. Alvin Carullo, Executive Director of Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) and proposed that once the RFID reader starts to malfunction with 3 vehicles queuing up already, the toll expressway operators must lift up barriers in tollway entry points and make tolls free of charge until the issue is fixed. Tulfo also urged TRB to start implementing barrier-less system in the country's expressways - to which Carullo promised to discuss with TRB board for immediate action. Adding burden to the riding public, Tulfo told Carullo, are instances wherein motorists are unable to enter tollway barriers due to zero balance despite loading up their account with enough amount. To pass through, they will be forced to reload their RFIDs for the second time, but would have to wait 48 hours or more for operators to refund the balance that did not reflect in their account. As such, he urged TRB to impose hefty fines and penalty against toll operators every time they commit a violation and inconvenience like this to motorists. He added that operators must be required to refund them within 24 hours. Sen. Idol reminded that TRB must solve the recurring RFID issues by October 2024 deadline as promised by Carullo to him via call, stressing that motorists are paying expensive fees to save time and avoid any hassle and not the other way around. Tulfo filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 1060 last July 2, Tuesday, to investigate the lapses of TRB and toll expressway operators, to hold them accountable. Tulfo is set to conduct a hearing about this after Senate recess. TRB, kinalampag ni Tulfo para ayusin ang problema sa palpak na RFID system Ikinabahala ni Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo ang dagsa ng reklamo ukol sa matagal nang problema sa palpak na RFID system na nagiging sanhi ng buhol-buhol na traffic sa mga expressway. Sa kasalukuyan, maraming RFID tags ang hindi nababasa ng mga scanner dahil sa reader malfunction o di kaya naman ay maling pagkakalagay sa posisyon ng mga ito. Dahilan para hindi agad umaangat ang mga toll barrier na nagiging sanhi ng matinding traffic. Para maresolba ang isyu, tinawagan ni Tulfo si Atty. Alvin Carullo, Executive Director ng Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) kung saan iminungkahi niyang sa oras na magmalfunction ang RFID reader, tatlong sasakyan pa lamang ang nasa pila ay sapilitan na dapat itaas ang barrier at libre na dapat makaraan ang mga motorista habang inaayos ito. Hinimok din ni Tulfo ang TRB na simulan nang ipatupad ang barrier-less na sistema sa mga expressway sa bansa kung saan nangako si Carullo na isa ito sa kanilang pag-uusapan sa TRB meeting para sa agarang aksyon. Napansin din ni Tulfo na dagdag pasakit sa mga motorista ang mga insidente kung saan hindi sila nakakapasok agad sa expressway dahil sa zero balance kahit na kakaload lang nila ng sapat na halaga sa kanilang mga toll payment accounts. Dahil dito, napipilitan silang mag-reload ng RFID sa ikalawang pagkakataon at paghihintayin pa kadalasan ng dalawang araw o higit pa para marefund ng toll operators ang halaga na hindi nagreflect sa kanilang accounts. Dahil dito, inirekomenda ni Tulfo sa TRB na magpataw ng mas mataas na multa at mas istriktong parusa sa mga toll operators sa bawat paglabag nila at pagbibigay perwisyo sa mga motorista. Dagdag pa niya, 24 oras lang ang dapat na palugit para mai-refund sila. Nangako naman si Carullo kay Sen. Idol na mareresolba nila ang mga isyu sa RFID ngayong Oktubre 2024 kaya sinabi ni Sen. Idol na aasahan niya ito. Binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na napakalaki ng ibinabayad ng mga motorista para sana makatipid ng oras at maka-iwas sa perwisyo ng trapik kaya dapat ayusin ang serbisyong natatanggap nila. Kaya naman naghain si Tulfo ng Senate Resolution No. 1060 noong Martes, July 2, para mapa-imbestigahan at mapanagot kung sino sa TRB at mga toll expressway operators ang may pagkukulang. Sinabi ni Tulfo na ipapatawag niya agad ang pagdinig pagtapos ng Senate recess ngayong Hulyo.