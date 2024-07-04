SINGAPORE, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 4, 2024.

OKX Marketplace Launches 'Footballcraft x Nobody Athlete NFT Free Mint' Campaign Featuring 1,200 NFT Whitelist Spots



OKX Marketplace has launched its 'Footballcraft x Nobody Athlete NFT Free Mint' campaign, offering 1,200 whitelist spots for the Footballcraft x Nobody Athlete NFT.



Campaign details

Duration: July 3, 2024 to July 10, 2024

July 3, 2024 to July 10, 2024 Whitelist Spots: 1,200

1,200 Participants: Exclusive to OKX Wallet users



How to participate

Participants will need to hold ≥ 0.005 ETH in their OKX Wallets during the campaign period

Follow @TopGoal_NFT, @FootballcraftFC, and @RealNobodyxyz on X (formerly Twitter)

Like and repost this tweet from @FootballcraftFC



Participants who complete these tasks will secure their spot on the whitelist and gain the opportunity to mint exclusive Footballcraft x Nobody Athlete NFTs. These NFTs can be utilized to join Footballcraft's 'Virtual European Cup' and compete for over 3 million USD in GOAL token rewards.

Footballcraft is a high-speed football simulation game powered by AI and blockchain technology, developed by TOPGOAL. It offers an immersive and dynamic gaming experience for football enthusiasts around the world.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer