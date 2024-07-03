MPD Seeks Assistance in Locating Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects who robbed three victims in Northeast.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 12:11 a.m., the victims were walking in the 600 block of 8th Street, Northeast, when the suspects approached the victims with a gun. The suspects took the victims’ property and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24094887

###