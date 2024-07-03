3D Printed Meat Market Analysis | Demand | Status and Outlook (2024-2030) - Exactitude Consultancy

North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D Printed Meat market. North America accounted for 37% of the worldwide market value

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Printed Meat market.

The global 3D Printed Meat market is anticipated to grow from USD 178.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 504.88 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period.

The 3D Printed Meat Market has experienced swift and substantial growth recently, with projections indicating that this expansion will continue from 2024 to 2030. The positive trajectory in market dynamics, combined with anticipated ongoing growth, suggests robust growth rates throughout the forecast period. In essence, the market is poised for significant development. Over the past few years, the 3D Printed Meat Market has seen rapid and considerable growth, and the forecasts for sustained expansion between 2024 and 2030 reflect a consistent upward trend, indicating strong growth rates in the future.

Throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, the 3D Printed Meat Market undergoes a thorough assessment. This analysis explores distinct segments, examining prevalent trends and key factors that shape the market landscape. It includes an in-depth investigation of market dynamics, covering drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, to understand their collective impact on the market. Both internal elements like drivers and restraints, as well as external aspects such as market opportunities and challenges, are considered. The current market study offers a revenue outlook for the market's development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the 3D Printed Meat market was dynamic, with several prominent companies competing to provide innovative and advanced 3D Printed Meat solutions. - Redefine Meat, Meat-Tech 3D, SavorEat, Novameat, Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, Fork & Goode, Future Meat, Shiok Meats, Redefine Meat, Higher Steaks, 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Atlast Food Co., Cultured Biosciences, Cellula Biotech, BioTech Foods, Mosa Meat, Shiok Meats.

Recent Developments

September 11,2023: SavorEat, the food tech company bringing customization and sustainability (using AI and 3D printing) to foodservice, partners with Sodexo, global foodservices and facilities management leader, to bring SavorEat’s Robot Chef to the U.S.

January 11, 2022: Atlast Food Co., creator of whole-cut meat alternatives from gourmet mushroom mycelium and an affiliate of Ecovative, the leading expert in mycelium technologies, today announced their successful trial with Whitecrest Mushrooms Ltd. to produce MyBacon® strips at commercial scale.

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2024 Forecasted year 2023-2030 Historical period 2019-2023 Unit Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Segmentation By Source, Meat Type, End User and Region By Source Plant Based Animal Cell Based By Meat Type Chicken Beef Seafood Others By End user Household Institutional HoReCa North America By Region Asia Pacific Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Market Dynamics

Driver

Food safety is a paramount concern in the global food industry, and it plays a significant role in the adoption of 3D printed meat.

3D printed meat is produced in a controlled environment, which is also known as a “clean” or “sterile” environment. This controlled environment reduces the risk of contamination from external sources, including pathogen exposure. The entire manufacturing process, from the initial cultivation of animal cells to the blending of plant-based ingredients to the final 3D printing, is carried out in a strictly monitored and sanitized environment. In addition, the closed-loop nature of 3D printed meat production improves food safety even more. Manufacturers can implement stringent quality control measures to ensure the absence of harmful microorganisms in the final product because they can monitor and control all aspects of the process. When compared to traditional meat processing methods, this precision in production, combined with reduced human handling, reduces the likelihood of contamination significantly. As a result, consumers can have greater confidence in the safety of 3D printed meat products. The controlled environment, strict quality standards, and reduced exposure to external contaminants make 3D printed meat a promising solution to address food safety concerns, offering a safer and more reliable source of meat in the future.

Restraint

The cost of producing 3D printed meat is still relatively high that hampers the growth of 3D printed meat.

3D printed meat is made in a controlled environment, also known as a “clean” or “sterile” environment. This controlled environment reduces the risk of contamination from external sources, including exposure to harmful pathogens. The entire manufacturing process, from the initial cultivation of animal cells to the blending of plant-based ingredients to the final 3D printing, takes place in a carefully monitored and sanitized environment. Additionally, the closed-loop nature of 3D printed meat production improves food safety even further. With the ability to monitor and control all aspects of the process, manufacturers can implement stringent quality control measures to ensure the absence of harmful microorganisms in the final product. When compared to traditional meat processing methods, this precision in production, combined with less human handling, significantly reduces the likelihood of contamination. As a result, customers can have more faith in the safety of 3D printed meat products. Because of the controlled environment, strict quality standards, and reduced exposure to external contaminants, 3D printed meat is a promising solution to food safety concerns, providing a safer and more reliable source of meat in the future.

On the basis of geography

North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D Printed Meat market. North America accounted for 37% of the worldwide market value.

North America, led by the United States, has emerged as the dominant region in the 3D printed meat market. The region’s dominance can be attributed to a number of factors, including a thriving ecosystem of technological innovation, significant investments, and a growing awareness of sustainability and ethical concerns in the food industry.

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

