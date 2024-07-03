Queensland Uyghurs to Commemorate 2009 Urumchi Massacre and Demand Action to End China's Ongoing Uyghur Genocide

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: Queensland Uyghur Association

What: A rally to commemorate the 2009 Urumchi Massacre and to call for meaningful action against China's ongoing campaign of colonization, Uyghur genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan.

When: Friday, July 5, 2024 , 10 AM - 12PM

Where: King George Square, Grand Ramp, Brisbane, Australia

Details: Join us as we commemorate the 2009 Urumchi Massacre and urge the Australian Government to take substantial action against China's colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan. We demand the Australian Government to recognize China's ongoing Uyghur Genocide and support East Turkistan's right to external self-determination.

This event is a call to action for Australian Government to uphold its moral and legal obligations to prevent and punish China’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Occupied East Turkistan.

Visuals:

* Speeches and testimonies from Uyghur activists and community leaders

* Banners and signs calling for justice and recognition of East Turkistan

Media Opportunities:

* Interviews with representatives of the Queensland Uyghur Association

* Photo and video opportunities of the rally

* Coverage of speeches and testimonies

Background: The Urumchi Massacre of 2009 is a pivotal event in the history of East Turkistan, highlighting the severe oppression faced by the Uyghur people. This commemoration serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles and the urgent need for international intervention.