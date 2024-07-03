Modified District Government Services for July 4, 2024

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 4, the District Government will observe the Fourth of July holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, JULY 4

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools and spray parks will operate on Thursday, July 4, from 10 am – 6 pm Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events in these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. The following recreation centers will be open as cooling centers and for general use from 11 am – 7 pm; for more information, visit dpr.dc.gov/reccenters.

Columbia Heights (1480 Girard Street NW)

Park View (693 Otis Place NW)

Kennedy (1401 7th Street NW)

Edgewood (301 Franklin Street NW)

Trinidad (1310 Childress Street NE)

King-Greenleaf (201 N Street SW)

Benning Stoddert (100 Stoddert Place SE)

Rosedale (1701 Gales Street NE)

Barry Farm (1230 Sumner Road SE)

Fort Stanton (1812 Erie Street SE)

Access to Emergency Shelter

Most low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Thursday, July 4. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full-capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Thursday, July 4.

DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents experiencing mental or emotional challenges or have concerns about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor. The following supports are open on Thursday, July 4:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need. Open 24/7 to individuals 18 years and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. No cost. No insurance is required.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program known as CPEP provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services for individuals 18 years of age and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. Located at 1905 E Street SE, Bldg. 14, or call (202) 673-9319. No cost. No insurance required.

The Community Response Team (CRT) supports adults at home or in the community whose behavior suggests mental health or substance use disorder challenges with on-the-spot assessments and referrals to treatment services 24/7. Call (202) 673-6495.

The Children and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Service (ChAMPS) provides emergency, on-site help to children/youth 18 years or younger facing a behavior challenge or mental health crisis and their families in the home or community. Call (202) 481-1440.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services on Thursday, July 4. Services will resume on Friday, July 5 and collections will slide one day for the rest of the week.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Thursday, July 4. All services will resume on Friday, July 5 for bulk trash and recycling.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Friday, July 5 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Thursday, July 4, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Thursday, July 4, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday, July 4, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing and also except for the Nationals Park and Audi Field neighborhoods during restricted game hours. Parking enforcement will resume on Friday, July 5.

All DC Circulator routes will run regular service on all routes except the National Mall. Service on the National Mall will be suspended on Thursday, July 4 and resume on Friday, July 5.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON THURSDAY, JULY 4

DC Public Schools (DCPS) Summer Programming will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and resume on Friday, July 5.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Thursday, July 4. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4. Recreation centers and community centers will be closed with the exception of ten recreation centers that will be open for general use as cooling centers from 11 am – 7 pm; for locations, visit dpr.dc.gov/reccenters. All summer camps will be closed on Thursday, July 4, and resume on Friday, July 5.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Adams Place Day Center will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed on Thursday, July 4, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Thursday, July 4. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, July 5. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

The Department of Aging and Community Living will close all Senior Wellness Centers on Thursday, July 4.



