Interrogation Expert Brian Leslie, says Coercive Techniques Used During Interrogations Make Confessions Unreliable
As a nationally recognized expert, Leslie highlights the detrimental effects of coercion on the accuracy of information gathered during interrogations.
Expert Brian Leslie emphasizes that such coercive methods not only jeopardize the integrity of the interrogation process but also render confessions obtained through these means unreliable. Drawing from his wealth of knowledge and expertise as a nationally recognized expert, Leslie highlighted the detrimental effects of coercion on the accuracy and validity of information gathered during interrogations. "When coercive techniques such as minimizations, narrative integrations, maximizations, and narrative traps are used on a suspect in an interrogation, it actually makes a suspect confession compliant and any statement obtained unreliable."
— Brian Leslie
Leslie, a leading authority in this specialized area, emphasizes the crucial role of ethical considerations in conducting interrogations. His insights serve as a stark reminder of the need to ensure justice is served effectively and fairly. "This also applies when interviewing witnesses and victims," Leslie says. " When interviewing witnesses and victims, the use of narrative integrations by the interviewer can lead to the provision of distorted facts that align with the facts the interviewer was seeking to make a case.
More About Brian Leslie
Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States.
Contact Information
Brian Leslie
1-888-400-1309
www.brianlesliemedia.com
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com
