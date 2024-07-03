Disaster Recovery Centers Closed for July Fourth Holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. – All Disaster Recovery Centers, serving Kentuckians who experienced loss from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, will temporarily close at 7 p.m. EST, Wednesday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The centers will reopen 10 a.m. EST, Friday, July 5.

Disaster Recovery Centers Currently Open in Kentucky:

Boyd County: Boyd County Emergency Management Office, 12327 Anthony Drive, Ashland, KY 41102.

Carter County: Members Choice Credit Union, 438 Interstate Drive, Grayson, KY 41143.

Fayette County: Emergency Operations Center, 115 Cisco Road, Lexington, KY 40504.

Greenup County: Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41114.

Henry County: 4H Community Center, 1106 Castle Highway, Eminence, KY 40019.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are open 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.– 6 p.m., Saturday; and closed on Sunday.

Survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers. FEMA representatives can help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance or receive help with a pending application or appeal. Homeowners and renters in designated counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call

800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to assist survivors.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.