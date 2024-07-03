Wawanesa Named Official Insurance Partner for the Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall announces a new partnership with Wawanesa Insurance – a Canadian-owned and operated company with a vision to build a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future – as their Official Insurance Partner. Wawanesa has a long history of supporting communities and helping Canadian families and businesses protect their greatest investments.

"We are proud to announce a partnership with Wawanesa Insurance, uniting two iconic Canadian brands rooted in serving the community since the late 1800s,” said Jennifer Shah, Director, Advancement Group. “Massey Hall and Wawanesa celebrate shared values, and through this partnership Massey Hall and Wawanesa will continue to uphold our commitment to enriching communities.”

As the Official Insurance Partner of these two charitable not-for-profit Canadian venues, Wawanesa directly supports our educational programming, community outreach and artist development initiatives.

“Wawanesa is committed to supporting the communities where our members and employees live and work,” said Selena Hinds, Vice President of Communications & Marketing at Wawanesa. “As part of that ongoing commitment, we’re happy to support Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall as their Official Insurance Partner. We look forward to helping Canadians and visitors enjoy the many wonderful offerings at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.”

ABOUT WAWANESA

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com

ABOUT MASSEY HALL

Massey Hall is one of Canada’s most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site. Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and now operates as a charitable not-for-profit organization. Remaining true to Massey’s vision, the organization devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.

ABOUT ROY THOMSON HALL:

Roy Thomson Hall is a registered not-for-profit organization and, along with its sister-venue Massey Hall, devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming. Opened in Fall 1984, Roy Thomson Hall is renowned for being home to The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and to many of The Toronto International Film Festival gala events. The hall’s inspiring architectural vision, designed by Arthur Erickson, is located right in the heart of Toronto Entertainment District. Roy Thomson Hall seats 2,630 guests and features the renowned Gabriel Kney Pipe Organ built by Canadian organ builder Gabriel Kney from London Ontario. The venue has played a starring role in numerous movies and TV shows including, The Expanse, The Boys, X-Men and more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Mima Agozzino

Communications Manager

The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall

Mima.Agozzino@mh-rth.com

M: 416-568-9653

60 Simcoe St, Toronto, ON M5J 2H5