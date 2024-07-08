Groundbreaking study by Dr. Aaron Scott highlights how Autistic Unemployment can help overcome Medical Staff Shortage
GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his fantastic study, A Qualitative Study of Health Care Hiring Manager Perception of Hiring Adults with Autism, Dr. Aaron Scott shows how the increasing shortages of trained medical staff can be addressed by hiring Autistic individuals while also clearing the stigma around hiring ASD individuals.
In his enlightening work, Dr. Scott has demonstrated how hiring managers often do not understand the conditions and capabilities of individuals on the Spectrum. "A Qualitative Study of Health Care Hiring Manager Perception of Hiring Adults with Autism" paves the way for fighting discrimination against ASD individuals by enlightening hiring managers and eventually providing a solution to a major problem facing the nation.
Out for release soon on Amazon, Dr. Scott’s work promises to address pressing national challenges while helping ASD individuals obtain access to well-paid, respectable livelihoods and helping hiring managers build empathy for differently abled job seekers.
About the Author:
Dr. Aaron Scott, is a Maryland-based researcher who holds great interest in the welfare of individuals with Autism and other marginalized communities. His personal interactions with Autistic individuals and healthcare professionals ignited a personal interest in the welfare of both which manifested itself in this work.
For more information, you can contact Dr. Scott here:
Email: AaronScott1906@gmail.com
Aaron Scott
In his enlightening work, Dr. Scott has demonstrated how hiring managers often do not understand the conditions and capabilities of individuals on the Spectrum. "A Qualitative Study of Health Care Hiring Manager Perception of Hiring Adults with Autism" paves the way for fighting discrimination against ASD individuals by enlightening hiring managers and eventually providing a solution to a major problem facing the nation.
Out for release soon on Amazon, Dr. Scott’s work promises to address pressing national challenges while helping ASD individuals obtain access to well-paid, respectable livelihoods and helping hiring managers build empathy for differently abled job seekers.
About the Author:
Dr. Aaron Scott, is a Maryland-based researcher who holds great interest in the welfare of individuals with Autism and other marginalized communities. His personal interactions with Autistic individuals and healthcare professionals ignited a personal interest in the welfare of both which manifested itself in this work.
For more information, you can contact Dr. Scott here:
Email: AaronScott1906@gmail.com
Aaron Scott
A Qualitative Study of Health Care Hiring Manager Perception
email us here