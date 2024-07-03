Associa Mexico Announces Exciting New Partnership with Puerto Los Cabos

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mexico, the industry leader in community association management, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Puerto Los Cabos, a premier destination resort community in San José del Cabo, Mexico. This groundbreaking collaboration, commencing this month, is poised to deliver unparalleled community management expertise and exceptional service to the residents and homeowners of Puerto Los Cabos.

Conveniently located just 20 minutes from the airport, Puerto Los Cabos offers an idyllic lifestyle experience on a pristine stretch of coastline along the Sea of Cortez, just east of the San José del Cabo estuary. Spanning 2,000 acres, this master-planned, mixed-use resort community features gated residential neighborhoods, hotels, golf courses, a world-class marina with the upcoming Marina Village, botanical and sculptural gardens, and the Puerto Los Cabos Club. The Club provides homeowners with full-service access to a comprehensive suite of anticipatory services and unparalleled amenities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Puerto Los Cabos to elevate the overall homeowner experience within this prestigious mixed residential community.” said Jorge Macias, President of Associa Mexico.

Through this partnership, residents of Puerto Los Cabos will benefit from Associa Mexico's comprehensive suite of services, including support and training for day-to-day operations, as well as resident access to a unified platform and application for community news and updates. Associa Mexico will also collaborate closely with the Puerto Los Cabos team and committee members to optimize existing amenities and explore new services that enhance the resident experience.

For more information about Puerto Los Cabos, please visit https://puertoloscabos.com/.

About Puerto Los Cabos

Puerto Los Cabos is a premier destination resort community in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Offering stunning residences, world-class amenities, and an unparalleled location, Puerto Los Cabos provides residents with an idyllic lifestyle experience.

About Associa Mexico

Associa Mexico is the industry leader in community association management in Mexico, serving more than 90 community associations. With a team of experienced professionals and a deep understanding of the local market, Associa Mexico delivers exceptional service and a personalized approach to community management. To learn more, visit https://www.associamexico.com/.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 TMershae@associaonline.com