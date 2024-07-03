EBRD announces settlement with Chinese construction company CGGC

EBRD and CGGC reach settlement regarding fraud in EBRD-financed project

Sanction consists of 11-month debarment followed by a 24-month conditional non-debarment

Settlement reduces debarment period due to CGGC’s cooperation and other remedial actions

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced a 35-month sanction of the Chinese construction company China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) and its 212 subsidiaries, in connection with fraudulent practice relating to the project Corridor VC - Tunnel Prenj in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The sanction consists of an 11-month debarment followed by a 24-month conditional non-debarment.

Following an investigation by the EBRD Office of the Chief Compliance Officer (OCCO), the debarment makes CGGC and its 212 subsidiaries ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the Bank for the duration of the debarment.

This is part of a settlement agreement under which CGGC admits culpability for the underlying prohibited practice and agrees to meet specified corporate compliance conditions in order to be released from the conditional non-debarment.

The project involved the construction of a new section of motorway in central Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the findings of the investigation, CGGC misrepresented its prior work experience.

The settlement agreement provides for a reduced period of debarment in light of CGGC’s cooperation during OCCO’s investigation and other mitigating factors.

These include admission of wrongdoing, voluntary restraint from bidding, an internal investigation, as well as engaging a consultant to design an online qualification examination and assessment system.

In response to the findings, CGGC has proactively started to implement measures to enhance its corporate governance and compliance systems to prevent future misconduct.

Following the debarment period, CGGC has agreed to further improve and report on its compliance programme for two years as a condition for release from sanctions.

During this time, CGGC will be eligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the Bank, as long as it complies with its obligations under the settlement agreement, including continued full cooperation with the EBRD.

Otherwise, the conditional non-debarment will convert to a sanction of a 24-month debarment.

The 11-month debarment does not qualify for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions that was signed on 9 April 2010.

About OCCO

OCCO has a central role in the EBRD’s commitment to integrity through its mandate to conduct investigations of prohibited practices in EBRD-financed projects. More information on OCCO’s broader mandate is available at: https://www.ebrd.com/integrity-and-compliance.html.