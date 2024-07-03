Submit Release
Roundtable with National Statistics Office Focal Points and Other Partners Provides Insights on Integrating Quality of Life into Official Statistics

The Quality of Life Initiative held a roundtable event June 8-9, 2024, in Bilbao, Spain, ahead of the 8th International Conference on Big Data and Data Science 10-14 June.  

The two-day event gathered representatives from National Statistics Offices (NSOs), local and national governments, regional development banks, and academic researchers to focus on integrating quality of life metrics into national and local reporting systems, aligning with the broader objectives of the Initiative.

 

