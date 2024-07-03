Absci Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today announced that on July 1, 2024, the company granted a non-statutory stock option to purchase an aggregate of 613,000 shares of its common stock to Ms. Shelby Walker in connection with her employment as Absci’s Chief Legal Officer. The inducement grant was previously approved by Absci’s Board of Directors pursuant to Absci’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), and is being made as an inducement material to Ms. Walker’s acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock option award has an exercise price of $3.01 per share, the closing price of Absci’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 1, 2024 the (“Grant Date”). The stock option has a 10-year term and vests over four years, and 25% of the shares subject to the option vest and become exercisable on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and the remaining 75% of the shares subject to the option vest and become exercisable in 36 approximately equal monthly installments thereafter such that the shares underlying the option granted to Ms. Walker will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to Ms. Walker’s continued service with Absci on each such date (subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the option award agreement covering the grant).

