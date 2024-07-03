Crews will be chip sealing next week in Star Valley and near Big Piney

Rock Springs, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from H-K Contractors, Inc. will be conducting chip seal work in the Star Valley area on US 89 beginning Monday, July 8. Crews will be working from mile marker 108 to 118, between Etna and Alpine.

Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds using flagger and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions in order to reduce the possibility of a cracked windshield. Chip seal work is necessary to help prolong the lifespan of a pavement and keep drivers safer.

The work in Star Valley should last roughly a week, weather dependent. Following the work on US 89, crews will move operations to US 189, between La Barge and Big Piney.

The work is part of a district-wide contract. The completion date for the work is Aug. 30, 2024.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.